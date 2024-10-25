241 - Danny Rampling: Fear, Control, and the Fight for Freedom

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About this episode -

Danny Rampling behind the decks @ Shoom, The Fitness Centre, Southwark, 1988

Danny Rampling is a pioneering British DJ and music producer and one of the key figures behind the UK's acid house movement. With a career spanning over three decades, he has played a pivotal role in shaping the rave culture and electronic dance music scene.

Danny in the 90s

Known for his eclectic musical style, Danny has not only been at the forefront of the music industry but has also become recognised for his outspoken views on social and political issues. His influence extends beyond the decks, making him a trailblazer in both music and cultural movements.

In this conversation with Danny Rampling, we cover a broad range of topics weighing heavily on both our minds. We start by addressing the awkwardness of colleagues avoiding controversial discussions, seemingly out of fear of stepping outside the mainstream narrative. Danny also shares his insights on the role of DJs and how they create meaningful connections with their audiences, and we even talk about the rise of British cooking and the phenomenon of superstar chefs.

We then shift to weightier subjects—COVID-19’s impact on the music industry, the fear and conformity tactics employed by those in power, and the increasing censorship and shadow banning on social media. We discuss the manipulation behind vaccine shaming and the hypocrisy of individuals pushing vaccines for personal gain. These are harsh realities we can’t afford to ignore.

Danny and I also touch on concerns about spike protein shedding, nanotechnology in vaccines, and potential health risks from 5G radiation. We discuss the importance of independent blood analysis and maintaining a healthy scepticism toward mainstream and alternative health practitioners. Finally, we dig into the flaws in our political system and the growing push for digital identity and universal basic income, urging listeners to stay aware, think critically, and resist oppressive systems. Danny’s passion and courage to speak out shine through in this conversation.

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/dannyrampling/

