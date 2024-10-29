243 - Dr Gary Fettke MD: Swimming Against the Current in Healthcare and Nutrition

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About Dr Gary Fettke MD -

Gary Fettke is an Australian orthopaedic surgeon and one of the loudest voices questioning mainstream dietary guidelines. Known for his controversial stance, Gary champions a low-carb, high-healthy-fat (LCHF) approach and is outspoken about the dangers of refined sugars, processed foods, and industrial seed oils. Over his career, he’s seen the devastating impact of modern diets on patients, and his conviction that poor nutrition fuels chronic diseases has only strengthened. He advocates for fresh, local, seasonal food, urging a shift away from ultra-processed, high-carbohydrate diets that he believes contribute to obesity, type 2 diabetes, and metabolic illness.

However, Gary's message hasn’t been welcomed by everyone; he’s faced fierce opposition and even formal censure from Australian medical authorities for his low-carb advocacy and for challenging established dietary norms. He and his wife, Belinda, have also uncovered significant conflicts of interest within the food and healthcare industries. For instance, they've highlighted how religious organisations, such as the Seventh-day Adventist Church, and major processed food manufacturers have influenced public dietary advice—a reality that few are aware of but one Gary sees as deeply troubling.

His work, often featured on health platforms like CrossFit and Diet Doctor, urges people to “swim against the current” of traditional health advice and reclaim control over their diets. For Gary, medical freedom of speech and a science-based approach to nutrition are essential steps towards creating a healthcare system that genuinely serves public health, not vested interests.

About this episode -

As two dissident orthopaedic surgeons, we share our journeys in the medical field and our frustrations with the current healthcare system.

It was an incredible honour to sit down with Gary and have this chat. Being late to the party and waking up to the various medical and non-medical scams and frauds in the last few years, I have only become aware of Gary and his work in the previous 2 years. But Gary has been awake to much medical corruption and nonsense for almost 2 decades. He is truly a trailblazer. The path he has taken has meant that the system has attacked him. With the love and support of his wife and the public, Gary has continued to be an activist and campaigner for real health.

In this chat we tackle some tough issues, from corruption within medical boards to the powerful influence of the food and pharmaceutical industries. Both of us feel strongly about the need to question mainstream health advice, especially when it comes to nutrition—a topic that’s often neglected in medical training.

Gary discusses his approach to diet and health, challenging the notion that carbohydrates are essential and making a strong case for fresh, local, and seasonal whole foods. He’s a passionate advocate for low-carb, healthy fat, animal-based diets, and he explains the damaging impact of added sugars and ultra-processed foods. He also reveals how the processed food industry and even influences from the Seventh-day Adventist Church have helped shape dietary guidelines in ways that most people never consider.

Gary also shares his experience of being silenced by medical authorities for advocating a low-carb lifestyle and questioning the COVID-19 narrative. He emphasises the importance of medical freedom of speech, believing that more of us should question the status quo in healthcare. His message is clear: embrace real food, challenge flawed health messages, and not be afraid to swim against the current.

Links

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/isupportgary

Website - https://isupportgary.com

Website - https://www.nofructose.com

X - https://x.com/FructoseNo

