238 - Dr Christine Bishara, MD: Gut Health, Immunity, and the Untold Truths About COVID

About this episode -

I sit down with Dr. Christine Bishara, MD, to explore the fascinating world of gut health and how it impacts overall well-being. We talk about her book, The Gut Revolution, and how the gut microbiome plays a crucial role in the severity of COVID-19.

Christine was the first to publish a paper about the link between bifidobacterium and COVID. You can read it here.

Christine explains how certain bacteria like bifidobacterium are linked to COVID severity and why a healthy gut is key to a strong immune system and producing essential neurotransmitters. We go into how diets, plant-based fibres and intermittent fasting affect gut health, and we touch on the carnivore diet and how it impacts the microbiome.

We chat about the history of breakfast, the damage of processed foods, and why intermittent fasting and fermented foods are so powerful. We also explore treatments for gut issues like heartburn and SIBO (small intestinal bacterial overgrowth). Christine emphasises the importance of having a diverse and healthy microbiome—there’s no one-size-fits-all approach here.

We also tackle the limitations of probiotics and why prolonged fasting can sometimes be the better solution for things like SIBO. Christine shares her thoughts on antibiotic overuse, the gut-wrecking effects of artificial sweeteners, and her experience during the COVID pandemic when her study on bifidobacterium as a treatment got shut down. It’s a reminder of how important it is to be a free thinker and stand up for what you believe in, no matter how tough the road gets.

This episode is packed with valuable insights into gut health, diet, and staying true to yourself in a world full of noise.

I hope you enjoy it.

Ahmad x

Links

Website - https://fromwithinmedical.com/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/doctorchristineb

Book - www.thegutrevolutionbook.com

