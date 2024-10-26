242 - Doc Malik: The Age Of Inversions And Why I Live In Joy And Hope

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About this episode -

Last week I gave a speech at the UK Column Live Event in Bristol. Since then many of you have reached out to me asking me to make a podcast where I read it out once more. I had done a substack with a full transcript but many of you asked for a reading so that they could share it. So here it is.

In my speech, I emphasised that we are living through what I call the "Age of Inversions." Almost every area of life that once made logical sense has been flipped on its head—from health and justice to science and morality. This is no accident; it’s a calculated distortion designed to cloud our understanding and breed confusion. Today, medicine prioritises managing sickness over true healing, while justice shields the guilty rather than defending the innocent. Politics, once a tool of the people, now serves the interests of corporations, and the media no longer informs but manipulates to control public perception. Education discourages free thought, indoctrinating instead, while science has shifted from inquiry to dogma, silencing any dissent. Values and facts are deliberately warped in nearly every sphere, creating an atmosphere where people doubt their sanity.

But the biggest battle isn’t external—it’s a war for our minds. Through relentless indoctrination, propaganda, and fear, we’ve been made to accept harmful realities as beneficial. We’re persuaded that restricting freedom safeguards it, that surveillance ensures safety, and that suppression of free speech protects it. This constant mental assault is meant to keep us passive, compliant, and even grateful for our subjugation, all the while turning us into unwitting enforcers of these falsehoods. Inversions of language and logic have been employed to control everything from physical well-being to deepest beliefs, with increasingly centralised power as the ultimate goal.

Despite this dark landscape, I find hope in the power of light and truth. This light embodies love, joy, abundance, and an openness to understanding. It’s the antidote to the fear-driven darkness that depends on control and division. By connecting with this inner light, we can foster resilience, reject the physical and psychological poisons handed to us, and reclaim a sense of agency over our lives.

In this effort, we have many tools at our disposal: refusing compliance with unjust systems, building real communities, and living authentically as examples for others. I urged my audience to connect with each other, learn self-sufficiency skills, and support independent voices that speak the truth. Small actions can turn the tide—whether in sharing content, teaching our children to think critically, or simplifying our lives to escape dependency on these corrupted systems.

Ultimately, we’re part of a timeless struggle, a moment in history where we can’t stop the collapse but can shape what comes after. If we hold fast to truth and live with purpose, we can lay the groundwork for a future that our children and grandchildren can thrive in. Thank you for being part of this journey.

Enjoy

Ahmad x

Health - Liberty - Happiness

