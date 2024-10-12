237 - Anne McCloskey: Standing Up for Our Inalienable Rights, Not Human Rights

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About this episode -

Dr Anne McCloskey is a retired GP from Northern Ireland.

Anne is one of those rare doctors that dared to speak out against the unethical and unscientific measures adopted during the Covid Plandemic and Scamdemic. Like almost all dissident doctors, she was punished for doing so.

In this podcast, Anne and I dive into some major legislative changes that are seriously threatening our freedoms. We talk about a new health bill and a justice bill that both have huge implications for our individual rights. One of the key points we explore is the difference between so-called "human rights" and our deeper, inalienable rights — rights that no government or authority should be able to take away.

We also touch on some real issues with the judicial system and the concerning rise of digital courts, which just feels like another step towards less transparency and more control. Anne shares some personal experiences that really bring these issues home, and we both agree on one thing — people need to wake up, get informed, and push back. At the end of the day, this conversation is a call to action. It's time for us all to recognise our power and start resisting these oppressive systems.

