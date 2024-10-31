244 - Mathew Crawford: Education, Power, and Rediscovering Independent Thought

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

Mathew Crawford is an applied mathematician, educator, author, and entrepreneur with a unique background spanning from Wall Street to education reform. After six years in finance, including roles on Wall Street, Matthew turned his focus towards his real passion: transforming education. Since 2021, he has authored the Rounding the Earth Substack, where he analyses complex issues such as data around the "pandemic," explores alternative approaches to education, and unpacks historical events—all to empower people with knowledge and protect individual freedoms.

One of my listeners pointed me towards Mathews's substack, and I was hooked. Mathew has an incredible way of connecting all the dots and seeing how seemingly random people, organisations and events are, in fact, tied up in a spider's web. I used to talk to Mathew regularly and loved our chats. I always left with a slight headache as I tried to absorb the new facts and information. I’m really blown away by his knowledge. He knows so many names and events across time and can point out all the connections. He really is a walking, talking encyclopedia. I haven’t spoken to him for several weeks as I’ve been too embarrassed about the delay in getting this podcast out. I am so behind it’s ridiculous! Hopefully, now that it is out, I can speak to him again; I miss our chats!

Mathew opens up about his background, including a rather unique experience of growing up in a cult, something I can relate to myself. This experience profoundly shaped his worldview, influencing his passion for self-directed learning and independent thinking. He speaks about his early fascination with mathematics, recalling how he delved into complex concepts on his own at a young age. Following a career in finance, he decided to shift into education, motivated by a vision of making maths more engaging and community-oriented.

Matthew believes that maths can be enjoyable—best approached as a game. This playful style, combined with creative problem-solving, not only makes maths accessible but fosters a genuinely engaging learning experience. He advocates for one-on-one or small group teaching models, where students feel directly supported and connected. This personalised approach, he believes, allows students to understand mathematical concepts, not just memorise them truly.

The conversation also expands to broader issues within the education system, touching on how influential entities have intentionally constrained it. Matthew points to groups like the Theosophical Society and powerful families, such as the Rockefellers and Rothschilds, as having shaped educational agendas in ways that discourage creativity and critical thought. This push toward centralised control, he argues, has diminished the richness of traditional education, turning it into something far more sterile.

Matthew emphasises the crucial role of parents in countering this trend, encouraging them to take an active hand in their children’s intellectual development and foster a sense of joy and purpose in learning. For him, fulfilling life means pursuing the things that bring joy and resisting the constraints of a controlled system that sidelines true intellectual growth.

I can’t wait to have Mathew back on; we have so much more to talk about. In the meantime, check out his fantastic substack.

