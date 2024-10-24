240 - Supporter Stories

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

"For too long, the COVID 'plandemic' has been treated as an abstract issue, with the media fixated on charts, graphs, and confusing data. Science was twisted, and the global population was manipulated through misleading numbers and statistical sleight of hand, all to control how we saw the world around us.

What’s truly moved me, though, are the stories shared by my supporters—people from all walks of life and every corner of the globe. I’ve had the privilege of receiving incredible emails, speaking with brilliant minds, and connecting with inspiring individuals who’ve taught me so much along the way.

While these stories often touch on COVID, they go far beyond just that. These personal experiences reveal deeper truths about resilience, courage, and the fight for integrity in a world turned upside down.

Now, it’s time for these voices to be heard. Everyone has a unique story, and through the Supporter Stories podcast series, I want to shine a light on their experiences."

Claire Harrison is from County Down in Northern Ireland, she is an ex-Marie Curie healthcare assistant and is now a self-employed massage therapist.

In this conversation, Claire Harrison shares the deeply personal story of her husband’s health issues following the Pfizer vaccine. We talk about the cascade of complications that followed, from hospitalisation and surgery to recovery and a rare blood cancer diagnosis. Claire opens up about the strain this has put on their relationship and marriage and the emotional and physical toll it’s taken on both of them.

We also touch on more significant issues—the role of environment and lifestyle in health and how vaccines and long-term medications might affect us more than we realise. Claire questions why so many medical professionals stay silent or uninformed, and we explore the upside-down nature of modern medical advice. She even draws parallels to historical tragedies like child sacrifice, emphasising how distorted things have become.

Through it all, Claire reminds us of the importance of taking control of our health, seeking the truth, and finding strength in the community. Sharing stories like hers spreads knowledge and gives others the courage to speak up and take charge of their well-being.

Recently Claire posted the following video on Facebook. It’s worth a watch!

Andrew Lennon is an accountant living in Buckinghamshire in England.

In this conversation, I explore the concept of fun with my Andrew, looking at the different forms it takes and how it affects our mental health and happiness. We also get into the political landscape, discussing the growing concerns around societal compliance and control. I share my thoughts on the flaws in the economic system and how they impact us all. We both reflect on our personal journeys of awakening and realisation, highlighting the importance of building community and genuine connections. Finally, we touch on the future, the role of technology, and how vital it is to live authentically and find joy in life.

I hope you enjoy it.

Ahmad x

Health - Liberty - Happiness

