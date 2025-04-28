323 - Authoritarianism Isn't Coming, It's Here: My Discussion with CJ Hopkins

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

About this guest -

CJ Hopkins is an award-winning American playwright, novelist, and political satirist known for his incisive critiques of contemporary socio-political dynamics. His theatrical works, have been produced internationally, earning accolades. Hopkins' debut novel, Zone 23, presents a dystopian vision of a corporatised future, reflecting his thematic focus on authoritarianism and societal control. Through his essays, notably compiled in The Rise of the New Normal Reich, he offers satirical commentary on global events, challenging prevailing narratives. Currently based in Berlin, Hopkins continues to engage audiences via his Substack and the Consent Factory website.

About this episode -

In this powerful conversation with CJ Hopkins, I reflect on how he has become the very victim of the authoritarian overreach he’s been warning humanity about for years. For absolutely no good reason, CJ has been dragged through the German court system, an obvious attempt to silence him and deny him his right to free speech.

We talk briefly about his trial, but what’s so striking is how close our stories really are. CJ has been hauled through the courts, and I’ve had my career stripped away, both simply for daring to speak out against the system during the Covid era. We are both dissidents, we are both paying the price for exercising what should be a basic human right, the right to speak freely.

I highlight that freedom of speech isn’t just "under threat" anymore, it’s already gone. If you challenge authority or question the prevailing narratives, you’ll be censored, punished, ridiculed, lose financially, have career and business opportunities denied or worse. And it’s not just the authorities cracking down, people are now willingly self-censoring, terrified of what speaking their mind could cost them.

In fact, I have recently organised a retreat for the last weekend of June for healing, wellness, and real connection, bringing together like-minded souls.

But I was shocked to find that when I reached out to various practitioners, even people who shared my views in private, were too fearful to work with me publicly. They admitted they agreed with everything I stand for, but were afraid that simply being associated with me could damage their businesses. And for that reason they refused. I have now got a wonderful team of people who ARE on the same page and are NOT afraid to be associated with me. And thats exactly what I want, to be surrounded by like minded beautiful people who “get it”.

This shows we are not facing a hypothetical risk of authoritarianism, we are already living it. Fear is everywhere, fear of the government, fear of customers, fear of peers, fear of being blacklisted simply for standing with the “wrong” person.

This conversation with

CJ has two new books out, please check them out and order them and stick it to the German Authorities. https://cjhopkins.com/books-2/

I hope you enjoy this episode.

Lots of love

Doc Malik

Links -

Books

Bookshop Fear and Loathing in the New Normal Reich

Amazon Fear and Loathing in the New Normal Reich

Blackwells Fear and Loathing in the New Normal Reich

Skyhorse publishing Fear and Loathing in the New Normal Reich

P.S.

Following the difficulties I faced organising the retreat, I’ve decided to create a Doc’s List, a space where my listeners can post details of their businesses and find like-minded people to work with.



It would be a directory for those who share our common values:

Freedom of speech

Respect for bodily autonomy

Informed consent

Rejection of the mRNA platform

Healthy scepticism of vaccines

We need to build a parallel society — where we work together, support each other, and refuse to live in fear.

