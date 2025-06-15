From Lusitania to Iran: The Pretext Machine

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

The Pattern of War: What Will Be the Next Pretext?

My dear readers,

History doesn’t just rhyme, it repeats with military precision.

Again and again, the American public has been drawn into war not through careful debate or sober reflection, but through shock, outrage, and trauma. Whether manufactured or exploited, these moments create the emotional surge needed to overcome resistance, silence dissent, and justify destruction.

They are the spark that lights the fuse. The goal? To manufacture public consent for wars that ordinary Americans would never otherwise support.

If you don’t believe me, let’s take a closer look at the pattern.

⚓ 1915 — Lusitania

Official story: A British passenger ship was sunk by a German U-boat, killing 1,198 people, including 128 Americans.

Narrative use: Outrage in the US helped shift public opinion toward entering World War I.

Controversy: The Lusitania was carrying munitions, making it a legitimate military target. Some argue British and American officials were aware of the risks but allowed the disaster to rally support. The result? America’s slow march toward war sped up.

🛩️ 1941 — Pearl Harbor

Official story: A surprise attack by Japan on the US naval base in Hawaii killed over 2,400 Americans.

Narrative use: The attack crushed isolationist opposition and unified the country behind entering World War II.

Controversy: Intelligence warnings were allegedly ignored or suppressed. What if Roosevelt’s administration not only had ample warnings, but deliberately provoked Japan? Allowed or enabled, the attack wiped out anti-war sentiment overnight.

⚓ 1964 — Gulf of Tonkin

Official story: North Vietnamese boats allegedly attacked US destroyers in the Gulf of Tonkin.

Narrative use: President Johnson used the event to push through the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution, granting him sweeping war powers in Vietnam.

Controversy: Declassified documents and whistleblower accounts later confirmed the second attack never happened. It was a fabricated pretext. A lie. But it worked. Congress gave Johnson a blank cheque, and America plunged into a bloody, catastrophic war.

🏙️ 2001 — 9/11

Official story: Al-Qaeda terrorists hijacked planes and attacked the World Trade Center and the Pentagon.

Narrative use: Justified the launch of the War on Terror, including the invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq.

Controversy: There are too many questions to ignore. The implausibility of the towers collapsing due to fire, the mysterious collapse of Building 7, the missing plane at the Pentagon. How did a few men with minimal flight experience pull off such coordinated precision? Why did NORAD stand down? Why the sudden rush to surveillance, endless war, and the Patriot Act?

I and many others believe 9/11 was either a false flag or an event that was deliberately allowed to happen. Either way, it was used to usher in two decades of war and domestic control.

The towers fell, the flags flew, and critical thinking died. We were told it happened because “they hate our freedoms.” But the real question is: who benefited?

And now?

The machine still needs fuel. The appetite for war hasn’t gone, it has simply shifted east.

The language is already in motion:

“Iran is destabilising the region.”

“Iran is threatening our allies.”

“Iran must be stopped.”

Sound familiar?

So here is the question we must all ask:

What will be the next pretext?

Will it be a false flag blamed on Iran? A terror event on US soil? A cyberattack, a drone strike, a ship sunk in the Strait of Hormuz?

And when it comes, will people see it for what it is?

Or will they cheer again, just as they did in 2001, 1964, 1941, and 1915?

The next war is already written. It just needs its opening scene.

What can we do?

Stay alert. Stay skeptical. And never forget how quickly freedom is traded for fear when the drums of war begin to beat.

And above all, share this article or podcast.

Why? Because collective awareness is our only defence.

Think about it. If these events truly required no deception, there would be no need to engineer our consent. But they do it because they know something vital: if enough of us see through the illusion, the illusion collapses.

There’s a reason these events are spaced out every 20 to 25 years. Any more frequent, and we’d say, “This is nonsense.” But time dulls memory. Generational amnesia sets in. They know this. They count on it.

Not this time.

Please share this with five people, and ask them to do the same. That’s how the spell breaks. That’s how we stop another war or at least make most people reject a false flag.

If you think I’m mad, fine. But ask yourself, what have we got to lose by trying?

A few honest, determined people have changed the course of history before.

Why not now?

With love and urgency,

Doc

