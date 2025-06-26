348 - Brad Miller: Modern Warfare, Ancient Sacrifice

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

About this Guest -

Brad Miller is a 2003 graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and a former lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Army. He served at various locations across the United States as well as in Afghanistan, Honduras, and South Korea. Brad served as a battalion commander within the 101st Airborne Division in the summer of 2021 when the covid-19 injection mandate was implemented by the U.S. Department of Defense. He was relieved of command in late 2021 for his refusal to comply with that mandate. After it became unequivocally apparent that the military was not going to walk back their unlawful and harmful mandate, he resigned from the Army in 2022 and took the uniform off after 19 years, 3 months, and 15 days day of active service - just eight and a half months prior to reaching the 20-year service benchmark that would have qualified him for his retirement status and pension.

Brad has been out of the U.S. Army for two years now and remains an outspoken voice against malfeasance perpetrated by the military or broader U.S. government apparatus.

About this Episode -

In this conversation with Brad Miller, we reflect on the shifting political landscape and how much has come to light since Trump came onto the scene. It's now clear that much of what unfolded was part of a larger geopolitical script. Trump didn’t disrupt the narrative, he was part of it. A character in a performance designed to look like rebellion while serving the same global interests.

We explore the complex and layered relationship between Iran and Israel, looking beyond headlines to the deeper historical and strategic currents shaping the region. Intelligence agencies like Mossad and the CIA play a major role in steering outcomes from behind the curtain, far removed from democratic oversight or public scrutiny.

We also dig into the constitutional issues around US military power. Despite being in a constant state of conflict, the United States hasn’t formally declared war since World War Two. The War Powers Act is supposed to place limits on executive action, but in reality, it is routinely ignored. Meanwhile, the military industrial complex has only grown stronger, now armed with advanced technologies like kinetic bombardment and directed energy weapons. These are not science fiction, they are operational tools in modern warfare, capable of altering weather, triggering earthquakes, and shaping conflict zones without a single shot fired.

The discussion moves into the global financial web, particularly the Bank of International Settlements, which operates above national laws and influences world affairs without any public accountability. From there, we explore how war today is less about bullets and bombs and more about psychology, information control, and theatre. Conflicts like Ukraine are choreographed on the world stage to serve agendas far removed from the people caught in the crossfire.

We also confront some of the darker themes that underpin modern power structures, ritual control, cultural inversion, and the transformation of abortion from a tragic exception into what some now see as a form of child sacrifice. We look at the harvesting and use of fetal tissue, the illusion of female empowerment, and the collapse of public trust in medicine. This is not a left versus right issue. It is about reality being distorted, values being inverted, and truth being buried under layers of narrative.

We end on a note of cautious hope. The more people wake up to the manipulation, the more chance we have to reclaim sovereignty, rebuild community, and live in alignment with truth. The system thrives on deception, but clarity is rising. The question is whether we will act on it.

https://substack.com/@bradmiller10

Health - Freedom - Happiness

I hope you enjoy this episode.

