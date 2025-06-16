344 - From Lockdowns to Lies: Why Simon Goddek Said No to the Narrative

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

About this episode -

In this conversation, I sat down with Dr Simon Goddek, a biotechnologist, writer, and dissident voice who paid a very real price for speaking out against the COVID narrative. We covered a lot, from censorship in academia, to mass migration and political hypocrisy, to lessons on health, culture, and how not to lose your mind in an upside down world.

Simon’s story is, sadly, one I’ve heard many times. Question the orthodoxy, whether it’s lockdowns, vaccines, or vitamin D, and you’re out. Blacklisted. Fired. Cancelled. What struck me was his resilience. Despite legal battles, public shaming, and professional ruin, he just kept going.

We got into the way truth tellers are now treated like lepers, even by people who once claimed to champion freedom. Comedy is neutered, speech is policed, and even within the so called dissident space, trust is hard to come by. Simon’s been burned, and frankly, so have I, by those who say the right things but play a double game.

We didn’t shy away from tough issues, either. Immigration. Race. Culture. Identity. Simon shared his perspective on the tensions created by mass migration, and I spoke about my own experience as someone whose family came from Pakistan but who was raised to integrate, properly. Not just physically, but mentally and culturally.

We agreed that many of the problems we face are less about race, and more about education, values, and opportunity. Talk about crime or cultural clashes, and you’re called a racist. But burying the truth helps no one.

We need honest conversation, and that includes acknowledging how Western interventions abroad have helped create the mess we’re now importing, and the role that NGOs, the UN, and the EU have played in actively trafficking millions of people to the West. This isn’t accidental, it’s orchestrated. There is a plan, there is an agenda. Yet this is something right wing commentators rarely, if ever, talk about. They point the finger at the migrants, but never at those pulling the strings.

It’s easy to point fingers at the migrants, but who is really behind the global logistical effort of transplanting millions of people from Africa and Asia to the West? Right wing conservative pundits are quick to blame the migrants, but never those who engineer the collapse of countries in the Middle East through regime change, radicalisation, wars and destabilisation, only to bring that same upheaval home to the West.

By the end, we agreed on a few key things. Dehumanisation, of anyone, is a recipe for disaster. Enjoying the moment, prioritising love and truth over ideology, and keeping your head while the world spins out of control, that’s what matters most. I hope you enjoy this episode.

Lots of love

Doc Malik

