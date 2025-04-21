321 - Lilith: NHS 100K and the Battle Against Mandates

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

My Neck -

Still not 100% folks, but the break really helped. I’m gonna take the foot of the pedal and concentrate on some self love. I’m continuing to get treatment with Sarah Jane Goulding and the pain is now 50% what it was before. It really was 10/10 before. Honestly folks nothing is more valuable than the ability to have a pain free nights sleep. I wouldn’t trade anything for that, even billions of dollars. If you are pain free and able to sleep at night, be grateful, it is such a wonderful thing you have.

About this guest -

Lilith is a paramedic. That’s not her real name, but her pseudonym, to protect her from disciplinary action at work for her activism. Originally from Australia, her parents are in fact Vietnamese refugees, like My Le Trinh (if you haven’t already, check out her incredible story). Lilith has been a paramedic in London for several years, and at the height of the COVID madness, along with several others, she formed the group NHS 100K, which represented the roughly 100,000 healthcare workers who refused to take the jab and faced imminent dismissal, unemployment, and the loss of their careers. By this point, 40,000 care workers had already lost their jobs.

This was a real threat to people like Lilith and me. There was fear, panic, sadness, and deep anger at how we were all being treated. The medical mandate was touted by the authorities as something only for frontline medics. This was a crock of horseshit.

The mandates would have affected ALL sectors of healthcare, public and private, from GPs to pathologists and lab technicians, from secretaries who never see patients to any contractor, employee, or individual who came onto the property. Yes, even a gardener, delivery man, or window washer. This mandate would have affected MILLIONS in the UK.

So when the medical mandates were overturned in the UK, it did not spare just 100,000 of us, but millions in the wider community and economy.

As we know, mandates are anathema to informed consent.

has been championing this for years, and I urge you to check out her writings, as she exposes the evil and the evildoers Down Under.

On protest against the mandates, I look happy because I’m surrounded by tens of thousands of like minded freedom loving people.

Back in 2020 to 2022 I was only really active on Instagram. Here you can see some of my posts about the mandates.

About this episode -

In this conversation, I sat down with the incredible Lilith to talk about something very close to both of our hearts, integrity, activism, and what really went on inside healthcare during the COVID madness.

We kicked things off with some lighter moments, I shared a few funny stories about my kids (because hey, you have to laugh sometimes) and talked about the cultural differences I noticed after moving from Melbourne to London. But it didn’t take long for us to dive into the serious stuff, the contradictions in COVID protocols, the chaos of overcrowded hospitals, and the shift in patient care that left so many vulnerable people behind.

I opened up about my own health experiences during the pandemic and how they shaped my changing views on vaccines, the media, and the broader healthcare system. Like so many, I went from being a compliant healthcare worker to someone who simply couldn't stay silent anymore.

We discussed how standing up, even when it’s hard, is a moral obligation when you witness wrong. Lilith shared her powerful story too, about the formation of NHS 100K and how healthcare workers who refused the jab found solidarity and strength in each other.

Throughout it all, we kept coming back to the same themes, the right to informed consent, the importance of community-driven care, and the absolute necessity of resisting corruption and coercion in healthcare.

It was a conversation full of truth, courage, and heart. I hope it inspires you, wherever you are, to stick to your principles, because real change starts with small groups of people who refuse to give up.

I hope you enjoy this episode.

Lots of love

Doc Malik

The interview on GB news with Lilith and I discussing the mandates 3 years ago

I hope you enjoy this episode.

