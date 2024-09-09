222 - James Delingpole (version 2)

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About James Delingpole -

James Delingpole is an English writer, journalist, and columnist who has written for several publications, including the Daily Mail, the Daily Express, The Times, The Daily Telegraph, and The Spectator. But he is now most well known for being host of the Delingpole podcast (The Delingpod) which he started in 2019.

James studied at Oxford in the 1980s where he studied English and Literature.

As early as 2009 James has been vocal about the Climate Change scam. In 2010 he gave a speech which you can listen to below titled “Climategate and the War against Man, Bear, Pig.”

James was also an early sceptic and critic of COVID-19, the lockdowns, mandates and the experimental jabs. It is not hyperbole when I say James’s podcast kept me sane through the COVID years for which he will never know how grateful and indebted to him I am.

James doesn’t shy away from topics and goes places most people would avoid. As a journalist, I believe he is always seeking the truth and is now guided spiritually by his Christian faith.

I was truly honoured to have James as a guest. He was one of the first people I reached out to over a year ago. This year he replied to me on X and here we are!

I wish all journalists had the curiosity, open-mindedness and bravery that James has.

About this episode -

So, this conversation kicks off with a focus on how crucial good audio quality is for podcasts. As the host, I really care about making sure the audience has a great listening experience. Then, we dive into the Jame’s wide range of interests —everything from reptiles to metal detecting to Russian literature. At one point, we get into a discussion about journalist Christopher Booker, who had some pretty controversial views on climate change and evolutionary theory. James shares his own journey of waking up to alternative perspectives and how he's disappointed in some of his old colleagues in both journalism and medicine.

We also touch on the Israel-Palestine conflict and how it can feel risky to speak out against mainstream narratives. A big theme that comes up is integrity—being true to yourself—and how so many people seem to lack it, often without even realizing they're part of the larger problems in the world. There’s also this idea of societal "inversions," where systems aren’t functioning the way they’re supposed to, like the healthcare system not really promoting health, the education system being more about indoctrination, and the news often misinforming instead of informing.

Later, we talk about the idea of redemption and whether people who’ve made questionable decisions can still change. In the last part of the conversation, we reflect on our thoughts about politicians, their motivations, and the role religion plays in our lives. We also emphasize the importance of questioning everything and share our hopes for meaningful conversations with people who have influenced our thinking.

James wraps up with some advice for his kids, stressing the value of seeking truth and living a life with no regrets.

I hope you enjoy this conversation.

Much love

Ahmad x

Substack - https://substack.com/@delingpole/

X - https://x.com/JMCDelingpole

Podcast - https://delingpole.podbean.com/

