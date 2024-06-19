189 - From Peak Prosperity To Peak Insanity

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About this episode -

A couple of my listeners suggested I get Chris Martenson on the podvast as we apparently “have a lot in common”.

Chris Martenson, PhD (Duke), MBA (Cornell) is an economic researcher specialising in energy and resource depletion, and founder of PeakProsperity.com. Chris is also host of the Peak Prosperity podcast.

In this podcast, we talk about a wide range of topics, including the economy, COVID-19, and the interconnectedness of various issues.

We both believe that everything is linked, whether it's health, wealth, or politics. We also touch on the events of 9/11 and how it awoke us to the realities of the world.

We talk about evil and its intention to keep people scared, small, sick, injured, or dead.

I note that Chris had Dennis Meadows on his podcast. You can listen to it here. It’s a fascinating interview and I highly recommend you listen to it. Dennis talks about decline, less power use, lower standard of living etc… Listening to the podcast it felt that Chris was in agreement with Dennis including the climate change agenda. Dennis talks about global problems that need global solutions, not just innovation. Make no mistake the agenda is a one world government.

For those of you who don’t know Dennis Meadows wrote a report back in 1972 for the Club of Rome and a book titled “Limits to Growth” which can still be found on The Club of Rome website.

Jacob Nordangard discusses The Club Of Rome and the role the Rockefellers had in it’s formation. You can listen to the podcast here. Essentially The Club of Rome is a neo-malthusian organisation. What is malthusian some of you may ask? It’s more like who?

Thomas Robert Malthus 13/14 February 1766 – 29 December 1834) was an English economist, cleric, and scholar influential in the fields of political economy and demography.

In his 1798 book An Essay on the Principle of Population, Malthus observed that an increase in a nation's food production improved the well-being of the population, but the improvement was temporary because it led to population growth, which in turn restored the original per capita production level. In other words, humans had a propensity to use abundance for population growth rather than for maintaining a high standard of living, a view and stance that has become known as the "Malthusian trap" or the "Malthusian spectre"

Malthus considered population growth as inevitable whenever conditions improved, thereby precluding real progress towards a utopian society: "The power of population is indefinitely greater than the power in the earth to produce subsistence for man."

Neo-Malthusianism is the advocacy of human population planning to ensure resources and environmental integrities for current and future human populations as well as for other species.

I disagree with Malthus and Malthusian. I think the evidence is pretty clear, higher economic countries have lower birth rates and smaller families than poorer developing countries.

For Malthusians the answer is to limit population or depopulation and to limit resources. To manage the resources. This means reducing the number of people on the planet. Who decides who gets to live and who doesn’t? Who decides who can procreate and who can’t? Who decides how resources are allocated? Who will be the managers?

I believe that the answer is to raise people out of poverty, to eliminate the predator class that has inflicted 99% of the misery that we see today on humanity and the earth, to stop the rampant rapacious capitalism, and to live in balance and harmony with the earth. God made the earth-abundant, it is how we allocate it that matters.

I think I understand why Chris Martenson has named his website and podcast Peak Prosperity. Initially, I thought it was to reflect the desire to achieve Peak Prosperity. But I think it is now a nod to the notion that we have finite resources and we have reached and now are passing the stage of Peak Prosperity, like Peak oil.

Peak oil is a theory proposed by Malthusians and others. I do not subscribe to that. I also question whether hydrocarbons come from dead vegetation. M. King Hubbert is often credited with introducing the notion in a 1956 paper which presented a formal theory and predicted U.S. extraction to peak between 1965 and 1971. Hubbert's original predictions for world peak oil production proved premature and, as of 2023, forecasts of the year of peak oil range from 2025 to 2040, surprise surprise. I don’t believe the peak will ever come.

I think the only Peak that we are seeing in the world today is Peak Insanity.

I’m not saying Chris is Malthusian, I don’t know if he is or isn’t. What I do know is that I disagree with the theories of Dennis Meadows and the belief that through overpopulation humans are overusing resources and causing harm to the planet.

Dennis was a key figure in the Club of Rome and believed in human overpopulation. Something I DO NOT subscribe to. I am not a fan of the Club of Rome.

So yes while I do have some things in common with Chris, such as acknowledging that evil forces exist and how they try and control us, the importance of personal awakening, the unsustainability of the current financial system and living true to oneself and having authentic relationships, where we diverge is the belief that human overpopulation is a problem.

The global predator class has created crony capitalism, practiced unsound fiscal policies, created wars, polluted the rivers, seas, air and land, violated nature and our genome. No, the problem isn’t you or I. It is the evil layer at the top, who through their greed and obsession with control and power have damaged this planet. The only people that need depopulating are the predator class.

As for what the solutions are, well I think that would make a great substack post. I’ll start work on that tomorrow.

I hope you enjoy the episode.

Much love

Ahmad x

