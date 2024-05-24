179 - Francis O'Neill Gives His Take On Andrew Bridgen, Propaganda And More

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About this episode -

This is the recorded version of May's Livestream for my substack paid subscribers.

Francis O'Neill is one of a number of people who have taken to the streets in this era of censorship to raise awareness of the ever-increasing threats to our safety and freedom. He has become known as the spokesman for the Yellow Boards group and appears in locations across London to share information placards that challenge official narratives.

Francis is an artist and writer who ran an information outreach stall known as 'the gazebo' in Oxford from April 2020 that became a hub of resistance to the lockdown measures.

Francis was forced out of his Oxford studio workplace where he taught, for noncompliance with COVID restrictions and moved to London in 2022.

Francis gives his take on the Andrew Bridgen Podcast I recently did and talks about propaganda used against the unwitting population today.

The conversation covers various topics including the author's substack, the psychology of thinking, mindfulness, and the ubiquity of propaganda. The discussion explores the idea that people are not always switched on and engaged due to societal conditioning, toxicity, and the constant bombardment of propaganda.

We also talk about Francis’s observations of propaganda in London and the importance of questioning the information we are fed. We delve into the manipulation of public opinion through historical false flags and propaganda. We also explore the idea that wars and conflicts have been engineered throughout history to control and manipulate the masses.

The discussion also touches on the credibility of certain figures and movements, highlighting the need to question their motives and actions. Francis asks some important and probing questions regarding Andrew Bridgen following his appearance on my show.

Francis also discusses various symbols and signs in advertising and media that may have hidden meanings. They explore the idea that these symbols are used to communicate messages and agendas to a select group of people.

Overall, the discussion prompts listeners to question the narratives presented to them and to consider the possibility of hidden meanings behind everyday symbols and messages.

Links -

Substack - https://francisoneill.substack.com

Artist website - https://francisoneillnet.wordpress.com

Twitter/X - https://x.com/FrancisxONeill

