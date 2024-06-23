191 - Dr William Makis Part 1 - The Erosion Of The Medical Profession

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK

This is how I feel amongst the medical profession. Please sign up to my paid substack so that I can speak up for your freedom and fight the tyranny.

Spotify, Apple podcast and Rumble links at the bottom of the post

Thank you to the new subscribers, your lovely messages and the reviews!

About this episode -

Dr William Makis MD is a Canadian physician, who was born in Czechoslovakia and fled Communism with his family via a United Nations refugee camp in 1988, where he lived for a year and learned to speak English.

William grew up in Toronto, won the Governor General's Academic Medal and obtained a four-year undergraduate degree in Immunology at the University of Toronto on scholarship. He obtained his medical degree at McGill University in Montreal, Canada and did a 5-year specialisation training in Nuclear Medicine Radiology and Oncology. William diagnosed over 20,000 cancer patients and treated hundreds with cutting-edge Targeted Radionuclide Therapy. After his Cancer Treatment Program was sabotaged by Healthcare bureaucrats in 2016, he became a whistleblower and unable to practice he most recently is a medical author on Substack.

Links

Substack - https://makismd.substack.com

Twitter/X - https://twitter.com/MakisMD

Health - Liberty - Happiness

Support Doc Malik

To subscribe to my paid substack - click here

To subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

To make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For a regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

Affiliate

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Hunter & Gather

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com to see what they offer.

Use DOC15 to get 15% OFF your first purchase (so buy a ton load)

and DOC10 for 10% off all further purchases.

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Links to this podcast episode

Spotify

Apple podcast

Rumble

Let me know what you think of this episode in comments below or in Spotify/Rumble

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.