188 - Gold, War And Health

About this episode -
Matt began his finance career as a transactional attorney before launching his first hedge fund during the NASDAQ bubble of 1999-2001
After that, he began investing his and other high net-worth family funds into alternative investment vehicles while operating as a General Counsel, CIO and later Managing Director of a single and multi-family office.
The conviction that precious metals provide the most reliable and longer-term protection against potential systemic risk led Matt to join VON GREYERZ.
Matt is the author of the Amazon No.1 Release, "Rigged to Fail". Along with Egon von Greyerz, Matthew is the co-author of "Gold Matters", which offers an extensive examination of gold as a historically-confirmed wealth-preservation asset.
In this conversation, we talk about the interconnectedness of economics, geopolitics, and history. We discuss how wars and economic situations are linked and impact health, both individually and globally.
The parallel between historical events like Napoleon's downfall and Germany's defeat in World War II is drawn to the current economic situation.
The conversation highlights the mismanagement and rigging of the financial system, controlled by central banks and powerful individuals. It emphasizes the need for an informed public and a return to sound money and fiscal policies.
We also explore the challenges of societal decline, the manipulation of public opinion, and the erosion of civil liberties. Matt discusses the possibility of a third world war and the impact of inflation on people's lives.
Links -
Website - https://vongreyerz.gold
Book - https://www.amazon.co.uk/Rigged-Fail-Blunt-Spoken-Investment-Unsuspecting/dp/B084Z74PDS
