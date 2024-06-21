190 - Controlled Opposition

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK

This is how I feel amongst the medical profession. Please sign up to my paid substack so that I can speak up for your freedom and fight the tyranny.

Spotify, Apple podcast and Rumble links at the bottom of the post

Thank you to the new subscribers, your lovely messages and the reviews!

About this episode -

This is one of the longest substacks I’ve written. Good thing my clan is above average intelligence and has an attention span far and above the average person (wink wink).

Michael is the founder and editor of Actionable Truth. Michael describes his process of awakening here.

I don’t know how I stumbled across his substack, but I was drawn to an article he wrote titled The Truth about Controlled Opposition.

Imagine my surprise, when trying to find Michael’s contact details I discovered that he and Ursula (a supporter, former guest and now friend) knew each other, and are both on the team of Actionable Truth.

Michael has since become a good friend and I love our regular chats.

Michael describes himself as an experienced technologist and digital marketer with a background in Information Systems Engineering, Information Technology and Cyber Security. He is passionate about doing research and deep-diving into complex topics including Open-Source Intelligence, Geopolitics, Cybersecurity and Data analysis.

Michael was born in what was then the USSR and moved to Israel at the age 4. He has been living in Australia since 2002.

In this conversation, we mainly talk about controlled opposition but cover some other topics as well.

So what is it with controlled opposition and why am I interested in it?

Of the many words and terms I learned in the last 4 years, “Controlled Opposition” was simply not in my vocabulary before 2020. But now it is a term thrown casually around in the media space. Why heck even I get accused of it regularly?

So what exactly is Controlled Opposition?

Controlled Opposition is a strategy in which an individual, organisation, or movement is covertly controlled or influenced by a 3rd party (for example the government) and the controlled entity’s true purpose is something other than its publicly stated purpose. The controlled entity serves a role of mass deception, surveillance and/or political/social manipulation. In most cases, the controlled party is portrayed as being in opposition to the interests of the controlling party.

In a nutshell, a controlled opposition is a protest movement/individual that is being led by the people who the controlled opposition is supposedly opposing. Nearly all governments in history have employed this technique to trick and subdue their adversaries. Vladimir Lenin is oft quoted as saying "The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves.”

But who cares? Does it matter? “After all a lot of people who we think are controlled are still doing good work and waking people up”, is something I hear quite often.

Yes, it does matter, and it is deadly important. If the enemy is providing the opposition and its leaders, what chance do we have in defeating them? Today the resistance leaders might be doing a partial good job, but tomorrow they may lead us into a dead end, dissipate our energy, frustrate our attempts, sabotage and possibly even worse.

Isn’t there a danger that we could end up labelling everyone controlled opposition? Could that not be a tool of the enemy and lead us to infight and doubt ourselves? Keep us divided and weak? Yes, that is the short answer.

I remember once going through the feed of an account of a person who left an interesting comment on my then Twitter (now X) account. It was very critical of Freemasonry. The account is named “Masons Are Parasites”, Anyone who knows me, will tell you I am no fan of Freemasonry. I remember scrolling down the feed agreeing with pretty much every comment until I came across to my horror a post this person made about me of all people! I honestly didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.

More recently I’ve been described as a “Global serving weaponized pile of money serving Anti-American meddler”.

I’ve been called lots of names in my time, from “Dirty Paki”, and “Nigger”, to “Nazi” (During my time in the Brexit Party). But Freemason and “Global serving …anti-american meddler”, wow, what’s next?

Having been called these things as well as controlled opposition, I guess I have a soft spot for anyone I see being called controlled opposition. But I mustn’t allow my soft spot to become my blind spot. Controlled opposition does exist and I have to remember that they are the enemy!

To be effective as controlled opposition, they are by nature charismatic, say all the things you want to hear, and may have been treated superficially at least badly by the authorities (gives them credibility).

I also think controlled opposition can fall into 4 groups -

Directly and willingly controlled Directly and unwillingly controlled Indirectly and willingly controlled Indirectly and unwillingly controlled

Those who fall into group 1 are clearly state security assets groomed for the role. Those in group 4 are people who have been captured financially for example. You can think of examples for the rest I am sure.

So who do you trust?

I can’t even remember the number of times I have asked this of Michael, and his answer has always been the same. You don’t need to trust anyone, or like anyone for that matter, it’s not about their personalities and how affable they are. It’s about what they say and do. Their actions.

I find this hard, as naturally, I want to trust and like people. But we are at war, and the enemy is sly and devious. I think the answer has to be, trust yourself, God and your closest loved ones. As for everyone else, make them earn your trust but make sure it is never unconditional.

It is conditional on their actions and you reserve the right to withdraw that trust the moment they betray it.

Stay vigilant and question everything, the future of humanity depends on it.

I hope you enjoy the episode.

Much love

Ahmad x

Ps. Michael asked me to include the following -

1. The link to the Avi Barak documentary about what Israel did to its own people during the green pass days. It provides important context to the latter half of our discussion. I added English subtitles to the Hebrew original and have it on my Rumble channel:

https://rumble.com/v3ofv1h-horrific-incitement-against-unvaccinated-israelis-by-their-own-media-and-po.html

2. Link to the Big Reset Documentary that I mentioned to you. This is a PROFOUND piece of work and probably the best tool I know of personally to wake up a 'normie' and bring them up to speed on the most pertinent matters.

This is in my mind the single best tool created to date to get a complete 'normie' started with their awakening journey and will in my opinion go down as potentially the single most important documentary ever made to date in the history of motion picture. I am not joking and this is not something I will ever say lightly!

Here is a link to the website showing the main people featured (there are others too):

https://thebigresetmovie.com/el-documental-ingles/

Official release in Spanish (the original version) - https://odysee.com/@thebigreset:1/20220831_TBR_ESP:1

Official release in English - https://odysee.com/@thebigreset:1/ENGLISH:bb

Official release in French - https://odysee.com/@thebigreset:1/french:1

You can watch an extended trailer and commentary by the audience at the top of this post:

I also created two of my own cuts of this doco:

A cut discussing the bioengineering (a.k.a the "nanotech in the shots") - https://rumble.com/v2ag19o-big-reset-movie-nanotech-in-the-c19-injections.html

The closing scene and the closing titles (which also have outtakes in them) which in my mind is the single most powerful part of the entire 2:17 hr doco - https://rumble.com/v27nsse-the-big-reset-movie-ending-please-watch-till-the-very-end-of-the-closing-ti.html

Thanks again for having me.

Michael

Links -

Substack - https://actionabletruth.substack.com/

Website - https://www.actionabletruth.media/

I also highly recommend this article written by Michael Revealing the Method supercharged

Health - Liberty - Happiness

Support Doc Malik

To subscribe to my paid substack - click here

To subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

To make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For a regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

Affiliate

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Hunter & Gather

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com to see what they offer.

Use DOC15 to get 15% OFF your first purchase (so buy a ton load)

and DOC10 for 10% off all further purchases.

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Links to this podcast episode

Spotify

Apple podcast

Rumble

Let me know what you think of this episode in comments below or in Spotify/Rumble

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.