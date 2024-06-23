192 - Dr William Makis Part 2 - Optimising Cancer Treatment

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

Dr William Makis MD is a Canadian physician, who was born in Czechoslovakia and fled Communism with his family via a United Nations refugee camp in 1988, where he lived for a year and learned to speak English.

William grew up in Toronto, won the Governor General's Academic Medal and obtained a four-year undergraduate degree in Immunology at the University of Toronto on scholarship. He obtained his medical degree at McGill University in Montreal, Canada and did a 5-year specialisation training in Nuclear Medicine Radiology and Oncology. William diagnosed over 20,000 cancer patients and treated hundreds with cutting-edge Targeted Radionuclide Therapy. After his Cancer Treatment Program was sabotaged by Healthcare bureaucrats in 2016, he became a whistleblower and most recently a medical author on Substack.

In this podcast, Dr Makis discusses ways to enhance cancer care.

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER -

Please note this podcast is for entertainment only, it is not medical advice and you should consult with your local doctor regarding the diagnosis and management of cancer. The podcast is not advertising any products or services for the treatment of cancer.

