My New Consultation Service: Empowering You to Take Charge of Your Health

My Dear Readers and Listeners,

For over 25 years, I worked as a doctor and orthopaedic surgeon in both public and private healthcare. I've seen the best, and the worst, of what we call a “healthcare system.” More accurately, to be honest it's a sick-care system, one where patients are left overwhelmed, confused, and unheard. So many patients are desperate and depressed.

That’s beacuse the system isn’t designed to listen to you, find the root cause of your illness, or help your body heal. It’s designed to ignore your concerns, tell you you’re broken, and plaster over the cracks. It’s your “faulty genes”, or shit “bad luck.” It treats the symptoms, not the cause.

Most clinicians are highly educated, but ignorant of true health. They operate with tunnel vision, unable to see the bigger picture or connect the dots, focusing on their area of speciality or even worse, simply following the recommendations on their computer screen.

In their hubris, they believe they know what’s best for you. And while most mean well, the system itself produces care that is impersonal, protocol-driven, and anything but individualised.

So today, I’m launching something different.

Something human.

Not only can I draw on 25 years of experience as a doctor and surgeon within the system, but I’ve also learned an encyclopaedia’s worth of insight from recording over 350 podcast episodes, speaking with some of the greatest minds across health, science, and philosophy.

On top of that, I have first-hand experience of turning my own health around, reversing type 2 diabetes, fatty liver, and hypertension. I understand metabolic health, mitochondrial function, the intricacies of fasting, how to improve sleep, and so much more.

I also recognise that you are a unique individual, with your own lived experience, past traumas, habits, circumstances, environment, and challenges.

I will not judge you.

I will not sell you a pill, supplement or a procedure.

I’m only offering empowerment and knowledge, so you can make the best choices for your own health.

I’m now offering 1:1 consultations, not as your doctor, but as your health advocate and educator.

Whether you’re struggling to make sense of conflicting advice, facing a difficult diagnosis, preparing for surgery, or just want to optimise your health, I’m here to help you cut through the noise and regain your clarity.

What I Offer

In a world of rushed 7-minute consultations and endless referrals, I offer you something rare: time, context, and clear guidance.

As your health advocate, I can help you:

✅ Understand your diagnosis and decode medical jargon

✅ Decide who to see: GP, specialist, osteopath, physio, accupuntcurist, homeopath etc?

✅ Break down treatment plans in plain, easy to understand non jargon English

✅ Prepare for surgery, understand your risks, obtain true informed consent, and optimise yourself pre-op ✅ Recover from surgery, advise you how to heal faster and quicker and minimise post-op complications

✅ Manage chronic illness with lifestyle, mindset, and dietary changes

✅ Explore holistic options that complement conventional care

✅ Implement lifestyle changes like fasting, stress reduction, or movement

✅ Ask better questions, and get real answers

✅ Get an unbiased second opinion

Why This Matters

Informed patients make better decisions. But today, so many are left confused, rushed, and disempowered. They leave consultations with more questions than answers, unsure who to trust or where to turn next.

I’m here to change that.

I’m not offering diagnosis or treatment, I’m offering clarity, confidence, and conversation. I’ll walk beside you, explain what’s going on in your body, help you explore your options, and support you in taking back control of your health.

⚠️ A Quick Note

I’m no longer registered with the GMC. This means I don’t diagnose or treat medical conditions. My work is purely educational and advisory, designed to help you get the most out of the formal healthcare system — not replace it.

Ready to Take Control?

If you're navigating a health concern, preparing for a big decision, or simply want to feel more confident in your path forward, I’d love to support you.

🔗 Book Your Consultation Here

or visit my website https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it’s your body, your life, and your future.

Let’s make sure you’re informed and heard.

With clarity and care,

Love

Doc Malik

“Doc Malik is one of those exceptional people that you only come across once in a lifetime. His no nonsense approach to honest health is a breath of fresh air in a world full of dishonest narratives. Doc Malik changed my life by simply asking me questions that I was too afraid to ask myself. A fan for life!” - Basil

“I contacted Ahmad after being diagnosed with early stage breast cancer. I was already fairly sure about the approach I wanted to take but talking to Ahmad gave me the confidence to stand my ground and ask all the right questions when meeting my consultant. He also provided very comprehensive information to support my recovery. He still checks in regularly to see how I’m doing.” - Judith

Health - Freedom - Happiness

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

