March Free Bonus Episode - Andrew Wakefield Episode 26

WARNING

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

HEALTH - FREEDOM - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero Paid Ads - 100% Working For The People

A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide

Thank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show!

Thank you, Maja and Adam

Give a gift subscription

About this Episode -

I asked you to vote for which of the 3 paywall episodes you wanted released as as you can see below, the majority of votes went for Andrew Wakefield. Good choice!

Andrew Wakefield was one of my earliest guests. I have to thank my friend Sally Beck for the kind introduction.

For most of my career, Dr Andrew Wakefield was a figure who had lurked in the periphery of my awareness. I was studying for my medical finals during the MMR fiasco that Andrew found himself in early 1998. Back then, I had more important things on my mind, like graduating and finding a job as a junior doctor. All I knew about Andrew was that he was a disgraced doctor who was ridiculed by colleagues and shunned by the profession. It had something to do with vaccines, which was strange because aren’t vaccines safe?

I look back in amazement. How did I manage to go through 5 years of medical school training with not one lecture on vaccines, their mode of action, ingredients, research demonstrating safety, etc., but still come out of the system with the absolute unquestioning belief that vaccines were safe and a miracle drug? Talk about mind control and indoctrination. Kudos to the Faculty of Medicine.

It was only during the COVID years that I looked into the MMR fiasco and the critical part that Andrew played in it. I felt deeply embarrassed that it had taken me so long to research the truth and believe that Andrew was a dangerous and disgraced doctor for the longest time. I was determined to get Andrew on my podcast, not just to allow him to share his story and clear his name but also to apologise publicly to him for falling for the lies.

I had a follow up podcast with Andrew last year about his movie Protocol 7 and that is also based on a real life story about Merck corruption and fudging the numbers for vaccines. If you are interested in that you can listen to it here.

I hope you enjoy this episode.

How You Can Support My Mission:

If you’d like to help, the best way is to spread the word. Share my newsletter, podcast episodes, and links with your friends, family, and colleagues. Mention the podcast on social media, group chats, or any community spaces. The only way to fight back is by raising awareness and ensuring a significant minority refuses to comply with the predator class’s agenda.

Please leave a 5 star review on Spotify and Apple podcast (the more I have the more it will atract others to check out my podcast).

Much love, as always.

Doc x

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also (Christmas) GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Waterpure

We distill all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiler sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website to see what they offer.

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

And please if you can, leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast x