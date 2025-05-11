329 - Louize Clark: AI Is Here, and It’s Changing Everything

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

Louize Clark is a strategist, speaker, and AI advisor whose journey from prison to the boardroom is nothing short of extraordinary. A former addict and survivor of violence, she rebuilt her life from the ground up, earning a first-class law degree, multiple advanced certifications, and advising Fortune 500 companies and governments on digital transformation. Founder of Digital Health Intelligence and a beta tester for ChatGPT, Louize bridges cutting-edge technology with emotional intelligence and human insight. Her story is one of radical resilience, and her mission is to ensure innovation never loses its humanity.

About this Episode -

In this episode, I speak with Louize about the rapid rise of AI and digital transformation, especially in the construction industry. The plandemic wasn’t just a “public health crisis”, it was a global onboarding event. People who’d never touched a tablet were suddenly plugged in, tracked, and funnelled into a system that’s growing more automated and more controlled by the day.

We talk about how data has become the new oil, mined, manipulated, and monetised by powerful institutions like BlackRock and Vanguard. Meanwhile, politics continues as theatre, while the real decisions are made far from public view.

From healthcare and digital twins to surveillance and the erosion of privacy, this conversation is about more than just tech. It’s about the merging of financial power and digital control. It’s about ethics, autonomy, and what happens when AI begins shaping not just our behaviour, but the world we live in.

We also explore how education, work, and even our sense of identity are being restructured. What’s the future of work in a world run by algorithms? How do we maintain human connection in a society designed for disconnection?

This isn’t sci-fi. It’s happening now. And we need to start asking better questions.

https://louizeclark.com/ - Louize offers bespoke burnout recovery programs, keynote talks, and executive coaching.

https://keepingahead.co.uk/ - Specialising in helping businesses navigate the complexities of the digital age, offering tailored strategies to integrate cutting-edge AI technologies and embrace a future-ready mindset.

