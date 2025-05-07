327 - Kemi Johnson: From Medical Control to Inner Knowing

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

Thank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show!

About this guest -

Kemi Johnson is a passionate and experienced Birthkeeper, former NHS and Independent Midwife, dedicated to transforming the experience of childbirth. She supports women and families seeking care that goes far beyond the conveyor-belt approach of mainstream systems.

Kemi helps first-time mothers prepare with confidence, and works with those who’ve experienced challenging births to unpack what really happened, offering clarity, healing, and empowerment. Her work is rooted in truth-telling, birth education, and the belief that every woman deserves to be heard, held, and honoured during this sacred time.

She also devotes a significant part of her work to mentoring Birthkeepers around the world, helping them step into their power and support families with integrity and care.

At the heart of it all, Kemi’s mission is simple: to make birth better for everyone, through community, family, and a return to authentic, informed care.

About this episode -

In this conversation with the brilliant and unapologetically authentic Kemi, we explore what it means to live and speak your truth, even when the world would rather you didn’t.

We talk about authenticity, menopause as liberation, and the healing power of honest parenting, including the radical idea that apologising to our children truly matters.

We also challenge the medicalisation of birth, reflect on the hormonal dance of oxytocin, stress, and trauma, and ask why we’ve been led so far from trusting the natural wisdom of the body. For Kemi, home birth isn’t just safe, it’s sacred.

We touch on religious programming, racism in maternity care, and the importance of community, self-awareness, and a more loving, divine perspective on life, health, and even death.

I hope you enjoy this episode.

Lots of love

Doc Malik

ps. if you are a guy and think this episode doesn’t apply to you or won’t interest you, think again x

Links -

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kemibirthjoyjohnson/

Website: https://www.kemibirthjoyjohnson.com/

Health - Freedom - Happiness

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

