311 - Sally Morell: Nourishing Traditions And The Weston Price Foundation

As my long-standing paid subscribers know by now, I hold a livestream with a special guest every month as a thank you to them.

This is the recorded version of the March 2025 episode.

About this Guest -

Sally Fallon Morell, known for her best-selling cookbook Nourishing Traditions, is a leading voice in the movement for traditional, nutrient-dense foods. Her work challenges mainstream nutrition narratives, advocating for the benefits of animal fats and cholesterol in a healthy diet. Sally’s innovative ideas have inspired a resurgence in artisanal food practices, from raw milk production to bone broth and fermented foods, shaping the way people think about real, wholesome eating.

As the founding president of the Weston A. Price Foundation and creator of A Campaign for Real Milk, Sally has been instrumental in driving change and education around healthy diets and sustainable farming. Under her leadership, the Foundation has grown globally, sparking dialogue on topics like the dangers of soy products and the flaws of low-fat, low-cholesterol diets. Through her books, articles, and public speaking, she simplifies complex health topics, making them accessible to all.

Beyond her advocacy, Sally runs P.A. Bowen Farmstead with her husband, producing award-winning raw cheeses and pasture-raised meats. A passionate cook, gardener, and lifelong learner, she also brings her Nourishing Traditions principles to her personal life, raising her family with a deep appreciation for wholesome traditions and sustainable living.

About this Episode -

In this conversation, I sit down with Sally Fallon Morell to explore the profound insights of Dr Weston Price and the importance of nutrient-dense diets. We discuss the pitfalls of industrial food production, the dangers of processed foods, and the misguided push toward veganism. Sally explains why traditional diets rich in animal foods are essential for optimal health and how raw milk, healthy fats, and properly prepared grains contribute to overall well-being.

We also dive into the hidden risks of soy products, the impact of pesticides on food quality, and the role of iodine in nutrition. Sally shares her thoughts on the influence of dietary guidelines and profit-driven food industries, emphasising the importance of making informed food choices. We touch on the potential health effects of 5G technology, the necessity of unrefined salt, and the power of homemade bone broth. Throughout the discussion, we reflect on ancestral wisdom, the connection between diet and health, and how we can reclaim our food traditions for a healthier future.

