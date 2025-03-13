310 - Robin Kelly: Medicine, Consciousness, and the Art of Truly Caring

WARNING

About this Guest -

Robin is a doctor, author, and musician who bridges Eastern and Western healing traditions. His work blends science, consciousness, and spirituality, emphasizing the soul’s role in true healing. A pioneer in energy psychology and acupuncture, he crafts personalized healing plans and explores deep healing through his acclaimed books, including Healing Ways and The Human Hologram.

Beyond medicine, Robin is a passionate musician and performer, using music and storytelling to explore human consciousness. Robin continues to inspire through his writing, music, and holistic approach to healing.

About this Episode -

I had a fascinating and deeply meaningful conversation with Robin Kelly about what medicine is really supposed to be: human, personal, and soulful. These days, healthcare feels more like a data-driven machine than a healing practice. We’ve lost the art of listening, of truly seeing patients as individuals rather than just collections of symptoms and numbers.

Robin and I explored individualised care, not the kind that gets thrown around as a marketing term, but the real kind, where a doctor actually takes the time to understand the person in front of them. We talked about how technology, protocols, and endless data gathering make medicine more robotic and impersonal, stripping it of its true purpose.

From there, we went deep into acupuncture, Chinese medicine, and the role of consciousness in healing. Robin shared his insights on chakras, the interstitium (a newly recognised part of human anatomy), and the incredible mathematical patterns in nature, like Fibonacci sequences and fractals, that seem to reflect the very essence of life itself.

These images will make sense once you listen to the podcast.

But more than anything, this conversation was about slowing down, reconnecting, and remembering that medicine isn’t just about fixing bodies—it’s about caring for souls.

I hope you enjoy it.

Much love

Doc x

“The evil that is in the world always comes of ignorance, and good intentions may do as much harm as malevolence, if they lack understanding. On the whole, men are more good than bad; that, however, isn’t the real point. But they are more or less ignorant, and it is this that we call vice or virtue; the most incorrigible vice being that of an ignorance that fancies it knows everything and therefore claims for itself the right to kill. The soul of the murderer is blind; and there can be no true goodness nor true love without the utmost clear-sightedness.”

―Albert Camus

I hope you enjoy this episode.

