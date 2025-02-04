293 - David Adelman: The Power of Knowledge, Non-Compliance & Reclaiming Your Sovereignty

1× 0:00 -3:50

About this Guest -

David Adelman, known to many as The People’s Lawyer (TPL) studied law at Cambridge University and went on to qualify and practise as a Solicitor. But not for very long.

Disillusioned with the legal system, David soon quit the law and turned to education, his true calling. His lived experiences in all kinds of learning environments at home and abroad, together with subsequent research, led to his authoring a ground-breaking book: 'School - No Place for Children', first released in early 2018.

In 2019, he was keynote speaker at the Glastonbury Symposium. A tour based on the book was planned for 2020 until world events meant the urgent need for a broader remit, now focusing on fundamental rights for all, not just children. The talks went national and are ongoing. They can be viewed for free on his website and on his YouTube channel (see links below).

He has been running a privacy and universal rights online course based in natural law since 2017 (see links below), to help people play catchup on who they really are and what that means in fighting tyranny. He has also created a globalese lexicon to help uncover the doublespeak that is bringing totalitarianism through the back door. His next mission is to uncover the dangerous lies and fraud known as school curriculum.

About this Episode -

This is another conversation from last summer that I have only just been able to tidy up with the updated editing software.

In this conversation with David, also known as The People’s Lawyer, we explore the scams and control mechanisms embedded within the education, healthcare, and legal systems. David exposes how these institutions are designed to condition obedience rather than empower individuals. We discuss the importance of home education as an alternative to the indoctrination of mainstream schooling, the resistance parents face when attempting flexi-schooling, and how critical thinking is systematically discouraged from an early age. He emphasises the power of knowledge, the need to stand firm in the face of authority, and the importance of de-schooling ourselves from societal programming—especially the fear of saying no.

Beyond education, our discussion expands into deeper themes of control, manipulation, and personal sovereignty. We explore the dangers of transhumanism and the idea that the soul itself is being targeted in the modern age. David challenges the mainstream narrative on compliance, urging people to break free from people-pleasing and step into self-empowerment. We reflect on the collapse of the current system, the importance of asserting privacy, and legal strategies to protect individual rights.

TPL online course summary content promotion pack link:

https://app.box.com/s/emcts6a3yz8s7c2b2suw2bmsp9xpw0hz

Full TPL Course Self-Study Pack Purchase - £120.00

https://buy.stripe.com/aEU1654n0diBdLa6op

Book - School: No Place for Children

UK Amazon

American Amazon

Stripe Direct Purchase

Audiobook - School: No Place for Children

https://tinyurl.com/4zvfsent

The People's Lawyer Website

http://thepeopleslawyeruk.com

The People's Lawyer Channels

Telegram: https://t.me/thepeopleslawyerchannel

Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/56kPwkQI9pkc/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxbgHmNxODmfpCDV1B8OV2g

The People's Lawyer Telegram Channel Invite

https://t.me/+WCoMmP2_GRp8o9rY

