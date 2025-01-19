285 - Dr Shankara Chetty: Remain A Child

WARNING

Dr Shankara Chetty is a South African medical doctor and biological scientist with over 30 years of experience in rural and remote primary care in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa. He gained international attention during the COVID-19 pandemic for his unique treatment approach, which he claims resulted in no hospitalisations or deaths among his patients.

Shankara developed what is known as the "8th Day Therapy," which focuses on the timing of therapeutic interventions. He observed that around the eighth day of COVID-19 infection, some patients experienced a sudden onset of severe symptoms, which he attributed to an allergic reaction to the virus's spike protein. Based on this observation, he administered a combination of corticosteroids, antihistamines, and leukotriene receptor blockers to mitigate the inflammatory response. According to reports, Shankara treated over 4,000 patients without any fatalities.

Despite his reported success, Shankara has faced criticism from the medical community for using treatments not approved by health authorities for COVID-19. In April 2024, the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) initiated a disciplinary hearing against him. The charges included unprofessional conduct for using unproven therapies, prescribing medications like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine without official approval, and making false claims about COVID-19 vaccines. Professor Francois Venter lodged the complaint, accusing Shankara of practising "pseudo-science" and spreading misinformation. The case is still ongoing. Or should I say the persecution is still ongoing.

As mentioned in my previous podcasts with numerous doctors and highlighted by my guest Bruce Dooley, medical regulators are controlled globally and are designed to persecute and destroy dissident ethical doctors.

Shankara has defended his approach by emphasising his right to freedom of expression, the right to treat patients as he sees fit, and highlighting the positive outcomes reported among his patients.

About this episode -

In my conversation with Shankara, we explored a wide range of topics deeply connected to health, ethics, and spirituality. Shankara shared his thoughts on the impact of EMF and 5G, which he views as unnecessary pollutants that disrupt natural energy and contribute to health imbalances. He also reflected on the loss of childhood innocence as we grow into adulthood, noting how we overcomplicate religion when morality and kindness should be simple truths we live by.

Shankara emphasised the importance of maintaining a joyful, childlike curiosity and being present in the moment, which he believes fosters emotional control and aligns us with higher vibrational energy, a crucial component of healing and resilience.

When discussing COVID-19, Shankara highlighted his innovative approach to treating Covid (whatever it was), focusing on immune response and natural remedies. This brought him into conflict with the medical establishment, leading to ethical and legal challenges, a reflection of the broader issues within the healthcare system. He expressed concern about the de-skilling of medicine, where bureaucracy replaces hands-on expertise and true patient care.

Our conversation also delved into gut health and the impact of modern diets on immunity. Shankara criticised the demonisation of cholesterol and the glorification of processed carbohydrates, advocating instead for a return to natural dietary practices to support overall well-being.

Throughout our discussion, the overarching message was clear: we need to redefine health and immunity, embrace holistic approaches, and reconnect with simplicity, joy, and curiosity. This, Shankara believes, is the path to personal growth, healing, and a healthier future for all.

