272 - James Freeman (Part 1): From Health Myths to Brexit Realities

About this guest -

James Freeman's professional journey is quite dynamic. He began his career in the Office for National Statistics (ONS), where he worked with data and government statistics. His trajectory took a significant turn when he successfully campaigned for a seat as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) representing the Brexit Party, engaging directly with EU politics and issues of sovereignty and democracy.

After his tenure in politics, James transitioned into media, hosting a busy and well-regarded show on TNT Radio, where he discussed politics, current affairs, and cultural topics. Earlier this year, however, TNT Radio closed its operations, marking another turning point in James' career.

This background highlights his experience across statistics, governance, politics, and independent journalism, showcasing a commitment to both public service and critical discussion of societal issues.

About this episode -

James and I sit down to chat about everything from the nuts and bolts of setting up a podcast studio to the big shifts in health, politics, and identity that define modern life. James opens up about his journey from the Office for National Statistics to becoming an MEP for the Brexit Party, reflecting on the cultural tensions surrounding Brexit, the illusion of EU democracy, and the lobbying that shapes policy.

We also touch on his personal transformation, losing weight by embracing lifestyle changes over diets, and delve into the dangers of outdated health advice, including the widespread use of statins. It’s a mix of personal stories, political insights, and a reminder to take control of both health and societal narratives.

Links

https://x.com/james_freeman__

https://www.youtube.com/@TheFreemanReport

