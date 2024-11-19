254 - James Blott: From Sewage to Salvation: The Dirty Truth About Agriculture and the Church (Bonus Content At The End)

WARNING

About this episode -

James Blott is a supporter of the show who, after an email exchange, I felt would make a great guest. I was right.

In this fascinating and sometimes shocking conversation, James Blott and I dive deep into the murky waters of sewage sludge. We explore how heavy metals and synthetic chemicals are seeping into our environment, poisoning our food, and impacting our health. We tackle waste management practices, the dangers of industrial agriculture, and why making informed food choices matters more than ever.

But it’s not all doom and gloom, we also reflect on personal growth, resilience, and the importance of family and mental health in navigating life’s challenges. Clean water and effective distillation systems come up as vital solutions, and we unpack the disturbing misuse of sewage sludge in so-called "organic" farming.

The conversation takes a philosophical turn when we discuss religion, particularly the Church of England, and the role of hierarchy in modern faith. We question idolatry, authority, and the corporate nature of the Church of England.

James and I also touch on Jesus as a dissident figure and how true Christian values often get lost in the trappings of institutional power.

Ultimately, this chat is about staying informed, questioning the status quo, and upholding integrity in a world filled with challenges. There’s hope, too, because while humanity has its flaws, we also have the tools to do so much better.

Below is the Bible aid that James gave me.

Recommended Bible passages

How to get started - for Doc Ahmad Malik

Old Testament

Genesis 1:1 to 3:24 - Creation & The Fall

Genesis 4:1 to 4:16 - Cain and Abel

Genesis 6:9 to 9:17 - Noah and the Flood

Genesis 11:1 to 11:9 - The Tower of Babel

Genesis 12:1 to 12:9 and 17:1 to 17:8 - The Call of Abraham

Genesis 16:1 to 16:16 - Hagar and Ishmael

Genesis 18:1 to 18:15 - Three visitors to Abraham

Genesis 22::1 to 22:18 – Abraham & Isaac

Genesis 32:22 to 32:32 - Jacob

Genesis 37:1 to 45:28 - Joseph

Exodus 2:1 to 2:25 - Moses

Exodus 3:1 to 3:15 - The Burning Bush

Exodus 13:17 to 14:31 - Crossing of The Red Sea

Exodus 16:1 to 16:36 - Manna and Quail

Exodus 17:1 to 17:7 – Water from the rock

Exodus 20:1 to 20:26 – The Ten Commandments

Numbers 22:21 to 22:38 - Balaam’s Donkey

Leviticus 25:1 to 25:55 - Jubilee

Deuteronomy 6:1 to 6:7 and 11:13 to 11:21 - Obedience & love

Deuteronomy 15:1 to 15:23 – Debts & Servants

Deuteronomy 30:11 to 30:20 – Chose Life or Death

Deuteronomy 34:1 to 34:12 - Death of Moses

Joshua 6:1 to 6:27 – Battle of Jericho

Judges 16:1 to 16:31 - Samson & Delilah

Ruth 1:1 to Ruth 4:22 - Ruth & Naomi

I Samuel 3:1 to 3:21 – God calls Samuel

1 Samuel 8:1 to 8:22 - Israel asks for a King

1 Samuel 17::1 to 17:58 - David & Goliath

2 Samuel 11:1 to 11:27 - David & Bathsheba

1 Kings 3:16 to 3:28 – Solomon’s Wisdom

1 Kings 6::1 to 6:38 - Solomon & the Temple

1 Kings 18:16 to 18:46 - Elijah & Baal

1 Kings 19:1 to 19:21 - The still small voice

2 Kings 24:1 to 25:30 - Exile to Babylon

Ezra 1:1 to 1:11 - Return from Exile

Job 1:1 to 2:13 & 38:1 to 42:17 - Hard times for Job

Psalms, these: 2, 14, 19, 22, 23, 24, 42, 46, 51, 53, 64, 84, 90, 96, 121, 122, 133, 137, 139, 150.

Ecclesiastes 1:1 to 3:22 - Futility of Endeavour

Isaiah 6:1 to 6:8 - Isaiah’s vision of God

Isaiah 7:10 to 7:17 - Messianic prophesies

Isaiah 40:1 to 40:11 - Message of comfort

Isaiah 52:13 to 53:12 - The suffering servant

Isaiah 61:1 to 61:11 – The Lord’s Favour

Jeremiah: 18:1 to 18:23 - The Potter’s house

Jeremiah 31:1 to 31:34 - God’s New Covenant

Jeremiah 39:1 to 39:18 - The Fall of Jerusalem

Ezekiel 37:1 to 37:14 – The Valley of Dry Bones

Daniel 3:1 to 3:30 - The Fiery Furnace

Daniel 6:1 to 6:28 - The Lion’s Den

Joel 2:28 to 2:32 - Vision of the future

Amos 7:10 to 7:17 - Condemnation of the King

Jonah 1:1 to Jonah 4:11 - Jonah & the Whale

Micah 6:1 to 6:8 – Lord’s case against Israel

New Testament:

Start with Luke’s Gospel

Then Acts of the Apostles

Paul’s Letter to the Ephesians

The First Letter of John

Then all the rest, but leave Hebrews to last and possibly don’t bother with Revelation.

NB

Reading the Bible requires a lack of stress and time pressures. Give it space. Read the passages several times. At the end, ask yourself: 1) What struck you about the passage? 2) What questions you’re left with. Then live with the questions for a few days, in the hope things become clearer.

James also sent me this which I thought you might all appreciate.

The Ten Precepts of Foundationalism

As defined by Dexter Taylor aka Carbon Mike

See Deeply Listen Closely Reason Honestly Speak Clearly Act Bravely Deny the Self Defend the Individual Respect Tradition Face the Present Cultivate the Future

Each precept is explored further in a series of Podcasts where Carbon Mike was interviewed by Danny Doran on his ‘Infinite Jigsaw’ podcast:

Each podcast is about 30 minutes in length. The last was published in May 2022.

James Blott

Much love, as always.

Ahmad x

Links - https://reflectivepreacher.org/

