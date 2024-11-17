253 - Stephen Jackson: Justice on Trial – Exposing Government Overreach and the Erosion of Individual Rights (With 2 Special Guests)

WARNING

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH - BECOME A PAID MEMBER TODAY

Zero Corporate Sponsors - 100% supported by the People - Working For The People

The UK’s best podcast ;)

Thank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show!

About this episode -

Stephen Jackson is an experienced lawyer who has been navigating the complexities of the legal system, especially regarding COVID-19 vaccine mandates and medical ethics. He is one of the very few UK lawyers to have spoken out against covid lockdowns and ‘vaccines’. In May 2020 he founded the laworfiction website helping the public understand how to resist government guidance that was, by deliberate misinformation, being communicated to the public as if it was law. He has run legal cases challenging masks, the UK government roll of covid jabs for children and mandatory jabs for care workers and the NHS.

Our conversation was eye-opening, particularly regarding the role of the Court of Protection and how it impacts vulnerable individuals when medical decisions are made on their behalf.

Stephen didn’t hold back as he highlighted the glaring overreach of government during COVID-19 and the deep flaws in a justice system that should, in theory, remain impartial. Instead, the courts often seem to align with the establishment, prioritising government guidance over individual rights and ethical medical practices.

One particularly harrowing case he’s currently working on involves Adam, a young man who was vaccinated unlawfully. It’s a stark example of how the system can fail the very people it’s meant to protect. Stephen shared how decisions are often made without proper accountability or scrutiny, leaving individuals at the mercy of policies designed more for political convenience than ethical integrity.

We explored how the judiciary appears reluctant to challenge the government, effectively acting as an extension of its agenda rather than a check on its power. These failings erode public trust—not just in the legal system but in the very fabric of governance. This is especially dangerous when it comes to something as deeply personal as medical interventions.

Our conversation shed light on the urgent need for a genuinely independent judicial system prioritising individuals' rights and well—being over political expediency. It was a sobering discussion about a system that’s lost its way and the dire consequences for us all if we don’t push back.

We also tackled the erosion of trust in government post-COVID. Stephen highlighted how many people now question the transparency and ethics of public health policies. This has created a pressing need for courts to step up and challenge government decisions more rigorously. We both agreed that informed consent must be at the heart of medical interventions, requiring better public awareness and more robust legal oversight.

The conversation touched on broader issues, too—how societal trust can be rebuilt, why transparency is vital, and how important it is for individuals to question and understand medical advice, particularly when it’s tied to court orders. Stephen’s perspective as a lawyer brought home the complexities of these cases and the human impact behind the legal jargon.

It was a powerful discussion, and one that left me feeling both frustrated at the system’s failings and hopeful that with more awareness, we can push for meaningful change.

Much love

Ahmad x

Links

Website - https://laworfiction.com/

X - https://x.com/laworfiction

Crowdjustice - https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/stop-sedate-to-vaccinate/

Health - Liberty - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Waterpure

We distil all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiler sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com

to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

And please if you can, leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast x

Links to this podcast episode

Spotify

Apple podcast

Rumble