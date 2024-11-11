250 - Diny Van Kleeff: The Vaccine Control Group

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

Diny Van Kleef is the Co-founder of The Control Group Cooperative Ltd.

Diny and I explore the creation of a vaccine control group born out of the plandemic, tackling vaccine safety concerns and the lack of controlled study groups. This sparked the formation of a community where unvaccinated individuals could track their health, promoting informed, voluntary decisions for parents regarding vaccinations.

Our discussion revealed just how much impact this effort had, drawing over 350,000 participants who wanted to claim control over their health choices.

We also discussed how health data has evolved, especially with long-term health studies focusing on actual outcomes over vaccination status alone.

Diny shared insights into how challenging it can be to maintain unbiased health research and the benefits of community-led efforts and home education.

We ended by looking at the significance of transparency in health data, the media’s role in shaping perceptions, and how these efforts offer people a way to assert control over their personal health information.

Please sign up to the control group and your loved ones too.

Much love

Ahmad x

Website - www.controlgroup.coop

