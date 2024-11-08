249 - Jenna McCarthy: From Kamala to Trump: Humour, Politics, and the State of America

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About Jenna McCarthy -

I can’t really improve on the bio that Jenna sent to me, so here it is -

I've written more than twenty books (including The War on Ivermectin with Dr. Pierre Kory), given two TED talks, spoken to groups across the country, served as a staff writer and editor at top women’s magazines in New York and LA, ridden in the back of a pickup truck in a lawn chair, filmed a book trailer in the bathtub, and gone scuba diving with sharks (on purpose).

A born sceptic, lifelong humour writer, and now confirmed conspiracy theorist, I turned my admittedly wicked eye to COVID, determined to put a fresh, funny spin on the insanity around us.

Today I spend the better part of most days trolling for things to poke fun at on my substack, JennasSide.rocks (see what I did there?).

If you ask my daughters my greatest accomplishment, they’d probably say “being interviewed by Khloe Kardashian on the Today show.” Despite this, I still say my daughters are my greatest accomplishment.

About this episode -

This is a recorded version of November's livestream

In this episode, I had a brilliant chat with Jenna, where we kicked things off with a light-hearted impersonation showdown, trying our hand at characters like Kamala Harris, Biden, and Trump. It gave us a good laugh, but it also opened the door to some deeper reflections on the current state of American politics and how social media has reshaped how we see it all. We didn't just stick to the big names, though; we explored the complex web of political alliances and the reality of our choices as citizens, always with a touch of humour.

As we continued, we delved into the challenges that political figures face today, especially in a world that demands accountability but often feels polarised. Technology’s role in free speech and its powerful impact on public perception was also a big focus. We highlighted how both citizens and leaders struggle to navigate the expectations we place on those in power, and how historical context can offer valuable insights into today’s political climate.

In the final stretch of our conversation, we got into the bigger picture, including the ups and downs of past empires and what could be next for America. Patriotism came up a lot, along with Trump’s complicated role in tackling health reform and fighting corruption. We also took a look at the influence of local governance and the pressing need for accountability. Despite the current state of things, Jenna and I ended on a hopeful note—believing that unity, humour, and honest, open dialogue are precisely what we need to make sense of it all and push forward.

Links

Substack - https://jennasside.rocks

Anthology website - https://yankeedoodlesoup.com

Personal website - https://jennamccarthy.com

The War On Ivermectin - https://www.amazon.com/War-Ivermectin-Medicine-Millions-Pandemic/dp/151077386X

