235 - Joshua Parker: Healing Journeys, Plant Medicine, and the Power of Play

This episode is dedicated to the memory of the wonderful Dr Jackie Stone who sadly took her life last week after being hounded and persectured by the authorities for 4 years. You can read my post about her here.

Joshua Parker is a former professional football player. During the height of the Plandemic Joshua became my patient and soon after a friend.

In this chat, Joshua and I talk about how we first met and the story behind his foot injury. We get into our experiences with the healthcare system during that “time” and how crucial patient autonomy really is. We even touch on the history behind the name "Doc Malik". We also talk about how surgery used to be done in the past, along with the difference between doctors and surgeons today. There’s a lot of reflection on the challenges doctors face in the system right now.

We also explore PCR tests and why it’s important to question medical procedures. Consent for surgery and the importance of clear, open communication between doctors and patients is another big topic we cover. Beyond that, we chat about healing journeys, conspiracy theories, and the power of personal choice, emphasizing critical thinking and self-care.

Later, we switch gears to talk about the importance of play, especially how the decline of free play for kids is affecting mental health. Joshua and I both appreciate the benefits of jiu-jitsu and the sense of community it fosters.

We discuss veganism, how individual dietary choices matter, and how listening to our bodies is key.

The conversation wraps up with thoughts on routine, finding balance, and the importance of coming back to what's truly meaningful in life. Joshua also shares about his retreats, the use of plant medicine in therapy, and how it helped him overcome personal challenges. He really drives home the importance of leading by example, staying true to yourself, and how love can have such a powerful impact.

Links

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/thee.wounded.healer

Website - https://www.thegoodtraumaretreat.com

