213 - Jason Christoff - 10 Purposeful and Planned Attacks on Our Newborn

About Jason Christoff -

Some of you may already know and heard of Jason. For those of you who don’t, Jason runs an international self sabotage coaching school where students are educated on the subjects of mind control, brainwashing, behavior modification and psychological manipulation. Jason's students then use their knowledge in these areas to help reprogram their clients into better versions of themselves on all levels.

Jason believes that the social decay we openly see in our world today has only come about because key players in our society are using this manipulative psychology against most of humanity. If we are to survive and thrive in the upcoming years, Jason believes that each citizen must understand these processes to protect themselves from future psychological operations.

Most people in the so called freedom movement focus on one area of their expertise and fail to join the dots and see the bigger picture. Jason is NOT one of those.

Jason is also a CHEK Holistic Lifestyle Coach.

About this episode -

In this recorded version of the August livestream I talked to Jason about 10 Purposeful and Planned Attacks on Our Newborn, and how we self sabotage. As for most of my podcasts it also goes places I was not expecting.

A truly riveting conversation.

I hope you enjoy it.

