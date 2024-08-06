210 - Nick Thompson The Holistic Vet

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About this episode -

Dr Nick Thompson is a vet unlike any other. A vet and a podcast host, Nick is passionate and knowledgable about many subject matters as you will find out in this episode.

As a holistic vet, Nick advocates natural nutrition and employs herbal medicine and homoeopathy alongside more mainstream treatments.

I'm delighted that Nick reached out to me all those months ago, I now think of him as a brother, not just a friend.

Nick arrived with loads of meat and we had a lovely BBQ and afterwards while we chatted his wife spent the afternoon with my wife and kids. Tommorrow we visit Nick at his home and I can’t wait to see him.

After our chat Nick sent me some notes which he thought I and my listeners might find useful. I have to say NO one has ever done this. The time and effort Nick has put towards this is incredible!

At the bottom of this substack you will find his readng list (over 100 books) covering animal nutrition and health, human nutrition, vaccines, new world order, climate change and more!

You will also see his recommendations for Flea/Tick treatments for dogs and cats.

The conversation covers various topics related to pets, including raw food feeding, flea and tick prevention, neutering, vaccination, the use of homeopathy in veterinary medicine and the impact of trauma on pets and the use of medications like fluoxetine to manage anxiety in animals.

The conversation covers various topics including the importance of sleep, meat-based diets, the harmful effects of seed oils, the benefits of home education, and the possibility of government deceptions.

Nick concludes the chat with words of wisdom: 'To thine own self be true, all you need is love, and keep it real.'

I hope you enjoy this conversation.

Much love

Ahmad x

Links -

Website - https://holisticvet.co.uk/

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/holisticvetuk/

X - https://x.com/holisticvetuk/

Facebook live - https://www.facebook.com/rawpetmedics

Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/@nmjthompson/videos

