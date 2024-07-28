207 - G. Edward Griffin - The Plan To Enslave Humanity And How We Fight Back

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About this episode -

I spoke to Ed last October (episode 67 link below).

I have to thank Kate Shemirani for the introduction. G. Edward Griffin wrote the infamous book titled “The Creature From Jekyll Island, A Second Look At The Federal Reserve”.

This is a must-read to understand how the ruling controllers have taken control over our money supply and with the resulting unlimited money at their disposal have been able to capture all our industries, regulatory bodies, media, banks, science, medicine, education system, the arts and are slowly but surely enslaving humanity.

I joined Ed again and talked about solutions not just the problems.

I say every podcast is like the most important one I’ve done, but this one is up there.

Ed recorded an interview with Yuri Bezmenov that in recent years has gone viral. Clips of it are often shown and discussed by Joe Rogan on his podcast. It has been viewed millions of times. Little did I know that the interviewer was G. Edward Griffin. Ed tells me in the podcast that for decades hardly anyone knew or heard of his interview with Yuri. Perhaps my podcasts will have the same reach in decades to come?

The young G. Edward Griffin with Yuri in the 1980s

I hope you enjoy this conversation.

Links -

Website - https://freedomforceinternational.org/

Interview with Yuri Bezmenov - Click here

