206 - Dr Anne McCloskey And How She Took On The GMC And Corrupt Medical System

About this episode -

Dr Anne McCloseky

Dr Anne McCloskey is a retired GP from Northern Ireland.

About this conversation

Anne is one of those rare doctors that dared to speak out against the unethical and unscientific measures adopted during the Covid Plandemic and Scamdemic. Like almost all dissident doctors she was punished for doing so.

This is her story and it is a terrifying reminder of what a dangerous system doctors operate within, which ensures doctors remain obedient and compliant even when medical ethics are being trashed.

Anne was fined for breaching Covid regulations while speaking at an anti-lockdown rally in November 2020 in Derry.

She had been suspended from practising as a GP for six months from 24 October 2023 over comments about the Covid-19 vaccination.

Anne had expressed concerns in a social media video about young people taking Covid jabs, in August 2021.

She lost an appeal against that decision in January 2024.

In June she went to prison for an unpaid fine but was released after 2 days when former patients paid her fine.

In this podcast, Anne shares her journey of speaking out against the COVID-19 vaccine and the corruption she witnessed within the medical system.

Anne highlights the high number of adverse events associated with the vaccines. She also exposes the corruption within regulatory bodies and the suppression of dissenting voices.

