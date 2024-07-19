204 - I Catch Up With My Lockdown Friend, Alan Stevens

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK

Private Rumble link at the bottom of the post

Thank you for the lovely recent reviews folks, much appreciated!

To all the new paid subscribers and supporters thank you so much! Please keep sending the messages. I love them!

About this episode -

I first met Alan Stevens when I got involved with the Brexit party. During the plandemic we would routinely meet up for a coffee, sometimes in the grounds of the private hospital I worked in, sometimes in my garden.

My chats with Alan kept me sane in those crazy times. Alan made me feel that I wasn’t the only crazy person in the world and that at least there was one other! We would talk about the latest nonsensical dictate prescribed by the authorities, the loss of liberty and the insane dystopian world we found ourselves in.

I always returned from one of our meetings feeling better and more hopeful. Isolation truly is a form of torture for the human soul. And I thank Alan for making me feel less alone and isolated.

Alan is a libertarian. What is a libertarian, well I guess there are several definitions depending on who you ask. In this conversation, we cover various topics including personal anecdotes, political parties, media manipulation, the COVID-19 pandemic, alternative health approaches, and the role of government. Alan discusses libertarianism, government control, consent, the social contract, the role of the state, the history of healthcare, reputation-based systems, and the need for decentralisation.

Alan has his substack where he writes about freedom and economics.

I hope you enjoy this conversation.

Much love

Ahmad x

Links -

X - https://x.com/AWAHStevens

Substack - https://awahstevens.substack.com/

Health - Liberty - Happiness

Support Doc Malik

To subscribe to my paid substack - click here

To subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

To make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For a regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

I’ll do separate substacks on each of them later.

Hunter & Gather

The first is Hunter & Gather foods. If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com to see what they offer.

Use DOC15 to get 15% OFF your first purchase (so buy a ton load)

and DOC10 for 10% off all further purchases.

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Private Rumble link is below