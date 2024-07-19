204 - I Catch Up With My Lockdown Friend, Alan Stevens

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS
Private Rumble link at the bottom of the post
About this episode -
I first met Alan Stevens when I got involved with the Brexit party. During the plandemic we would routinely meet up for a coffee, sometimes in the grounds of the private hospital I worked in, sometimes in my garden.
My chats with Alan kept me sane in those crazy times. Alan made me feel that I wasn’t the only crazy person in the world and that at least there was one other! We would talk about the latest nonsensical dictate prescribed by the authorities, the loss of liberty and the insane dystopian world we found ourselves in.
I always returned from one of our meetings feeling better and more hopeful. Isolation truly is a form of torture for the human soul. And I thank Alan for making me feel less alone and isolated.
Alan is a libertarian. What is a libertarian, well I guess there are several definitions depending on who you ask. In this conversation, we cover various topics including personal anecdotes, political parties, media manipulation, the COVID-19 pandemic, alternative health approaches, and the role of government. Alan discusses libertarianism, government control, consent, the social contract, the role of the state, the history of healthcare, reputation-based systems, and the need for decentralisation.
Alan has his substack where he writes about freedom and economics.
I hope you enjoy this conversation.
Links -
Substack - https://awahstevens.substack.com/
I hope you enjoy this episode.
Private Rumble link is below
