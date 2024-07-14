201 - Metabolic Origin And Therapy Of Cancer

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

Thomas was one of my earliest guests, featuring as my 9th podcast almost exactly a year ago. You can find that earlier conversation here. Since then I have learned so much more and thought I would go back and have another wee chat with him. I’m glad I did.

Thomas N. Seyfried is an American biology, genetics, and biochemistry professor at Boston College. He has published over 200 peer-reviewed publications.

His research program focuses on mechanisms by which metabolic therapy manages chronic diseases such as epilepsy, neurodegenerative lipid storage diseases, and cancer.

The metabolic therapies include caloric restriction, fasting, and ketogenic diets.

In 2012 he wrote a book called Cancer as a Metabolic Disease and in 2020 Summary of Cancer as a Metabolic Disease.

In this podcast, we discuss the causative factors for cancer, the role of genetics and deranged mitochondria.

We also talk about the steps people can take to reduce their risks of developing cancer and what someone can do if they do develop it.

We conclude our chat by discussing the financial interests and perverse incentives that may influence the current approach to cancer treatment.

IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER -

Please note this podcast is for entertainment only, it is not medical advice and you should consult with your local doctor regarding the diagnosis and management of cancer. The podcast is not advertising any products or services for the treatment of cancer.

Links -

X - https://tomseyfried.com

