169 - Professor Ian Brighthope On Which Supplements To Take And Why

About this episode -

lan has acted as an advocate of doctors practising Complementary Medicine for over 40 years. He has over 4 decades of experience treating patients as a doctor as well as training doctors and publishing books to give the general public a broad understanding of the importance of nutrition and ‘vitamin' therapies.

Professor Brighthope's lifelong ambition is to help change the way medicine and healthcare are practised for the benefit of the public and to see nutrition, nutritional and environmental medicine and herbal medicine become the building blocks and keystones to world health and peace."

Ian is a prolific author, public speaker and educator. He is Australia's longest-serving advocate for natural therapies and has had a highly successful career in both treating patients and conducting research. Ian began challenging health bureaucrats during the AIDS crisis and has proved repeatedly that boosting the body's natural immune system is the most effective way to treat infectious diseases.

Ian is a wonderful human being and an example of what all doctors should aspire to be like. Open minded, driven by a passion to help others and ethical. Ian challenged the COVID madness and the medical tyranny of the last few years. But it is no surprise as he has been a dissident in the medical community for decades. A true trailblazer.

Check out his substack for some great writings and his website.

I do not believe that one can supplement out of bad health, especially bad lifestyle choices, however, I do believe there is a role in taking some supplements. The question I always get asked is which ones?

Ian has a wealth of knowledge and understanding. He is not selling any supplements and has nothing to gain in recommending the ones he does.

In this conversation he breaks down his top recommended supplements and why.

I hope you enjoy the conversation.

Much love

Ahmad

