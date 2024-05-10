172 - Andrew Bridgen MP

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK

Spotify, Apple podcast and Rumble links at the bottom of the post

Thank you for the coffees and uplifting messages!

About this episode -

This was going to be a paywall episode for my paid subscribers but I think it is too important a conversation and should be heard by all. Please support me if you can.

Andrew Bridgen is someone almost everyone knows about. A crazy anti-vax conspiracy theorist to some while to others he is a hero.

I'll be honest I've been sitting on the fence when it comes to Andrew. Sure he has been doing some great work but there are also serious questions to be asked about his past and current judgements. Is he ill-advised? Has he simply made poor decisions because he has poor judgement? Or is he an establishment-controlled opposition and providing limited hangout?

I invited Andrew back on my show, 1 year after we first met. I used

and

brilliant open letter as a guide to quiz Andrew about some issues that on the surface don't seem to make sense. It's a great letter and you can find it

.

Andrew wasn't pre-warned about the format of the conversation but simply pitched up on my doorstep. His responses seemed genuine and my instinct (for better or woorse) is to believe he isn't directly controlled and that he has been misled, has a poor judge of character, is perhaps too trusting and has made some grave errors. I might be wrong and he is in fact Keyser Söze, in which case, frack me!

For those that don’t know Keyser Soze was a mysterious criminal mastermind (see the movie Usual Suspects).

But hey ho, why don’t you listen and judge for yourself.

We covered various topics like why he joined the Reclaim Party, why he left, what his court case with Matt Hancock is about and the merits of it. Why he chose Democracy 3.0 as the crowd funding platform, where the money has been spent, his position on the Ukraine-Russia war and the Israel-Palestine conflict. And a lot more.

I hope you enjoy it.

Ahmad

Links -

Twitter - https://twitter.com/ABridgen

Website - https://abridgen.uk/

Open letter - https://miriaf.co.uk/open-letter-to-andrew-bridgen/

Jonathan Tilt - https://jonathan-tilt.co.uk

Vote Freedom Project - https://vote-freedom.org/

Miri AF - https://substack.com/@miriaf

Health - Liberty - Happiness

Support Doc Malik

To subscribe to my paid substack - click here

To subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

To make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For a regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

I’ll do separate substacks on each of them later.

Hunter & Gather

The first is Hunter & Gather foods. If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com to see what they offer.

Use DOC15 to get 15% OFF your first purchase (so buy a ton load)

and DOC10 for 10% off all further purchases.

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

Roots

I started using Roots about 3 months ago. They have numerous products, some of my favourites being Restore and Relive Greens. I’ll write a substack on the products soon, but I encourage you to do your own research and read testimonials etc

Use the following referral link https://therootbrands.com/DocMalik if you want to try any of them.

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Links to this podcast episode

Spotify

Apple podcast

Rumble

Let me know what you think of this episode in comments below or in Spotify/Rumble

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.