170 - Death By Hospital Protocol

Most of us have now heard that “medical errors” are the 3rd leading cause of death in the US after heart disease and cancer. If true this is a damning statistic. So much for First Do No Harm.

In medical parlance, we use the term “iatrogenic” to mean injury, harm, disability or death caused by medical intervention. It is not unusual to find doctors and the lay public using iatrogenic to mean medical error. While iatrogenic can be due to medical error it is not accurate to equate the two to be the same thing.

Iatrogenic is the disease, problem or death, caused in a patient by the treatment (or lack of), and/or advice of a physician.

It is important to note that iatrogenesis refers to harm experienced by patients resulting from medical care, whereas negligence is more narrowly conceived as a deviation from standard care.

Many iatrogenic deaths are caused in fact when doctors and hospitals were performing exactly the way they intended to do.

And this is what patients need to understand. Yes, sometimes a surgeon may have a slip of the hand and sever an artery or nerve that they weren’t meant to, amputate a healthy limb or remove the wrong kidney. But this is extremely rare. Most problems arise because the doctor did exactly what they planned on doing.

How can this be? How can we square doctors trying to do the right thing while also causing harm?

Well, every intervention is not without risk. All medical interventions for example have potential complications and side effects, some of these are very serious if not fatal. Someone could have a rare anaphylactic reaction to a drug or develop a fatal pulmonary embolism (blood clot in the lung) after a routine and “successful” knee replacement. People need to understand this!

Since the 1990s we have also seen an explosion of hospital protocols and guidelines. The intention at first glance appears noble and benign. The purported aim was to improve health outcomes and consistency of care. Lift standards of those doctors and units performing poorly.

The most important limitation of guidelines is that the recommendations may be wrong (or at least wrong for individual patients). It presents a one-size-fits-all approach to medicine which is antithetical to the whole idea of treating every patient as an individual.

The people who develop guidelines may err for the following 3 reasons -

“Firstly, scientific evidence about what to recommend is often lacking, misleading, or misinterpreted. Only a small subset of what is done in medicine has been tested in appropriate, well designed studies. Where studies do exist, the findings may be misleading because of design flaws which contribute to bias or poor generalisability. Guideline development groups often lack the time, resources, and skills to gather and scrutinise every last piece of evidence. Even when the data are certain, recommendations for or against interventions will involve subjective value judgments when the benefits are weighed against the harms. The value judgment made by a guideline development group may be the wrong choice for individual patients.

Secondly, recommendations are influenced by the opinions and clinical experience and composition of the guideline development group. Tests and treatments that experts believe are good for patients may in practice be inferior to other options, ineffective, or even harmful. The beliefs to which experts subscribe, often in the face of conflicting data, can be based on misconceptions and personal recollections that misrepresent population norms.14

Thirdly, patients’ needs may not be the only priority in making recommendations. Practices that are suboptimal from the patient’s perspective may be recommended to help control costs, serve societal needs, or protect special interests (those of doctors, risk managers, or politicians, for example).”

Potential benefits, limitations, and harms of clinical guidelines 1999 BMJ

Protocols and guidelines also remove any vestige of critical thinking a doctor may have after years of indoctrination in medical school. It makes doctors mentally lazy and ultimately into automatons. No better than legalised drug dealers, jab pushers and surgical technicians.

Another problem with protocols is that once you set down the path of a protocol it is like jumping into a fast flowing river. You can only swim down along with the current. If the diagnosis was incorrect or commencing the protocol inappropriate in the first place, it doesn’t matter once you are in the protocol. You could almost say it is like a medical Overton window. Your fate is predetermined.

So what is a protocol and how does it differ from a guideline?

A protocol provides a description of specific steps to follow once a clinical management decision has been made. Clinical guidelines are recommendations on how to diagnose and treat a medical condition. They are mainly written for doctors, but also for nurses and other health care professionals.

Clinical guidelines can be local or at the national level. One of the risks of protocols and guidelines is that they can be hijacked by Big Pharma and a few select individuals on the steering committees who have major conflicts of interest.

Protocols can also be used at the national or local level to serve the goals of governments, or hospital management.

Any doctor straying outside of protocols or guidelines, even when it is to do what’s best for the patient they are treating, risks being pulled up by hospital management, fellow doctors and their licensing board with the threat of investigation, suspension and even being deregistered a risk.

The COVID years brought to light the dangers of protocols like never before. Many of us have now heard of midazolam and morphine in the Care homes and Remdesivir and ventilators in hospitals. These protocols resulted in the acceleration or actual cause of death in thousands of people across the West, who were (conveniently) labelled as COVID deaths.

What many are unaware of is the huge and perverse financial incentive hospitals particularly in the US had to diagnose patients with COVID as well as to commence medical interventions such as the use of Remdesivir and ventilators. As Charlie Munger (Warren Buffet’s business partner) is famously quoted as saying “Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcomes”.

How many people with a slight sniffle, cold or flu, who tested positive on what we now know to be flawed COVID tests ended up on Remdesivir and ventilators when they didn’t need it? How many were maimed and murdered by the hospital protocols?

Hospital protocols and guidelines can give superficial legitimacy to what is fundamentally unethical and criminal activity. I would argue it even allows democide to take place.

One such death is of Danielle Alvarez. A 28-year-old girl living in New York at the height of the Plandemic.

In this podcast episode Rebecca Charles, Danielle’s mother recounts the fateful events leading up to Danielle’s admission to hospital and how she died at the hands of doctors and the medical system.

For Rebecca, Danielle was a “beacon of sweetness, love, and innocence, illuminating our lives with her presence, even as she navigated the complexities of special needs caused by a birth injury resulting from medical negligence.”

The devastating loss of Danielle 28 years later propelled Rebecca into a fervent quest for truth and transparency in healthcare. Danielle’s premature death at the hands of the doctors and nurses at Northwell Health Hospital unveiled a harrowing reality faced by many within the medical system.

Driven by a profound commitment to honour Danielle's memory, Rebecca has founded Death by Hospital Protocol, a platform dedicated to highlighting systemic failures in hospital care and preventing further tragedies like Danielle's.

The "Death by Hospital Protocol" app was conceived not just as a tool, but as an essential resource for those requiring hospital care, offering a beacon of hope and advocacy.

Rebecca is currently taking legal action against the hospitals and doctors and needs all the support she can get. Please support her at https://www.givesendgo.com/JusticeforDanielle

https://deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

https://substack.com/@rebeccacharles

