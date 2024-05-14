174 - Philly J Lay Discusses Cancer And The Upcoming Barbara O'Neill Visit To London

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK

Spotify, Apple podcast and Rumble links at the bottom of the post

Thank you to the new subscribers and your messages!

About this episode -

Philly J Lay is a podcast host, natural wellness guide, EFT/Matrix Reimprinting Practitioner and Breathwork/Meditation Coach. She is also the author of The Natural Wellness Journal, The Wellness Way: Your Natural Health Systems books and The Wellness Awakening meditation album.

Above all, she is a freedom fighter and a wonderful human being.

A long-time fan of Barbara O'Neill her dream has come true of interviewing Barbara on her own podcast and now hosting her in London in an upcoming event open to the public. Barbara is a huge figure in the natural alternative health movement. It is a tremendous coup to organise a trip to the UK and have her speak at a public event.

Barbara states -

"Natural treatments are harmless and cause no dangerous side effects.

I am a lover of the Creator and the creation. I am convinced the body was designed to heal itself and will do so given the right conditions. My job is to teach those conditions.

I am not a healer, I am a teacher. Your body is the healer, and I love to teach whoever is interested, the conditions that allow and encourage this amazing body we live in to do what it has been designed to do .....heal itself!"

If you can try and attend this once in a lifetime opportunity to hear from the legend that is Barbara O’Neill.

In this episode I also speak to Philly about Cancer and so much more.

I hope you enjoy it.

Much love

I hope you enjoy it.

Ahmad

Links -

Twitter - https://twitter.com/PhillyJLay

Website - https://www.phillyjlay.com/

Book Tickets for Barbara O’Neill visit - https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thewellnessway/1215549

Barbara O’Neill - Website

Health - Liberty - Happiness

Support Doc Malik

To subscribe to my paid substack - click here

To subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

To make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For a regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

I’ll do separate substacks on each of them later.

Hunter & Gather

The first is Hunter & Gather foods. If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com to see what they offer.

Use DOC15 to get 15% OFF your first purchase (so buy a ton load)

and DOC10 for 10% off all further purchases.

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Links to this podcast episode

Spotify

Apple podcast

Rumble

Let me know what you think of this episode in comments below or in Spotify/Rumble

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.