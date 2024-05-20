176 - Part 1 - The Shocking Truth About The Pfizer mRNA Contracts, What Your Government Will Never Tell You

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS
About this episode -
Ehden Biber is an information security, cybersecurity, and privacy expert, who in July 2021 exposed on Twitter (via the hashtag #PfizerLeak) the confidential Pfizer/BioNTech Manufacturing and Supply Agreements that governments have agreed to.
In August 2021, Ehden shed light on the risks tied to the use of codon optimisation technologies in gene therapy products. Ehden continued his exposure through various platforms, including Twitter/X, Substack, and Telegram channels.
In 2023 he exposed the Pfizer/BioNTech’s BNT162B2 preclinical studies were fabricated.
In this conversation, we go through his findings and reveal what all our governments signed up for.
The Brazilian contract (scroll down to page 27 for the English): https://t.me/eh_den_files/11
Quote from the contract:
“This Agreement shall be written and executed in, and all other communications under or in connection with this Agreement shall be in, the English language. Any translation into any other language shall not be an official version thereof, and in the event of any conflict in interpretation between the English version and such translation, the English version shall control.”
The official communication of Pfizer Brazil from January 2021, https://t.me/eh_den_files/22 where they stated that:
“Countries like the United States, Japan, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, Ecuador, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Panama, as well as the European Union and other countries, have guaranteed a quantity of doses to start immunizing their populations, through an agreement that includes the same clauses presented to Brazil.”
Further articles related to the Pfizer/BioNTech contracts
The Pfizer/BioNTech Brazilian contact:
The Pfizer/BioNTech international negotiations that led to the signing of the contracts:
The illegal obligation to bypass the legislator branch and the judiciary branch:
How the European Commission (EC) has misled member states, Members of European Parliament (MEPs), and the general public with regards to the contracts he signed with the manufacturers (Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca):
What did the European Union member states commit to when they didn’t opt-out of the EC agreement with vaccine manufacturers and why?
Links -
Twitter: http://www.x.com/eh_den
Substack:
Telegram channel: https://t.me/eh_den
