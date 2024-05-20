Playback speed
#176 - Part 1 - The Shocking Truth About The Pfizer mRNA Contracts, What Your Government Will Never Tell You

Doc Malik
and
Ehden Biber
May 20, 2024
2
About this episode -

Ehden Biber is an information security, cybersecurity, and privacy expert, who in July 2021 exposed on Twitter (via the hashtag #PfizerLeak) the confidential Pfizer/BioNTech Manufacturing and Supply Agreements that governments have agreed to.

In August 2021, Ehden shed light on the risks tied to the use of codon optimisation technologies in gene therapy products. Ehden continued his exposure through various platforms, including Twitter/X, Substack, and Telegram channels.

In 2023 he exposed the Pfizer/BioNTech’s BNT162B2 preclinical studies were fabricated.

In this conversation, we go through his findings and reveal what all our governments signed up for.

The Brazilian contract (scroll down to page 27 for the English): https://t.me/eh_den_files/11

Quote from the contract:

“This Agreement shall be written and executed in, and all other communications under or in connection with this Agreement shall be in, the English language. Any translation into any other language shall not be an official version thereof, and in the event of any conflict in interpretation between the English version and such translation, the English version shall control.”

The official communication of Pfizer Brazil from January 2021, https://t.me/eh_den_files/22 where they stated that:

“Countries like the United States, Japan, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, Mexico, Ecuador, Chile, Costa Rica, Colombia, and Panama, as well as the European Union and other countries, have guaranteed a quantity of doses to start immunizing their populations, through an agreement that includes the same clauses presented to Brazil.”

Further articles related to the Pfizer/BioNTech contracts

The Pfizer/BioNTech Brazilian contact:

Sense of Awareness
PfizerLeak: Exposing the Pfizer Manufacturing and Supply Agreement – The Brazilian Job (DAY 5&6)
By Ehden Biber HTTPS://T.ME/EH_DEN Following the great conversation I had with Stew Peters on his show, I thought of expanding a little bit about the Brazilian contract. First, if you did not watch the episode, I highly recommend you do so. Now, let us first talk whether or not the contract is real…
Read more
3 years ago · 15 likes · Ehden Biber

The Pfizer/BioNTech international negotiations that led to the signing of the contracts:

Sense of Awareness
The Negotiations (#PfizerLeak)
By Ehden Biber BACKGROUND On July 2021 I've published on Twitter multiple unredacted manufacturing and supply agreements of Pfizer. I coined this exposure #PfizerLeak. The first was Albania…
Read more
a year ago · 17 likes · 10 comments · Ehden Biber

The illegal obligation to bypass the legislator branch and the judiciary branch:

Sense of Awareness
PfizerLeak - What If the Pfizer Contracts Were Declared Illegal?
Ehden Biber HTTPS://T.ME/EH_DEN The Pfizer contracts I shared with you have few obligations, which took me time to grasp their importance. First, here are the obligations from the Brazilian contract: “Purchaser also expressly and irrevocably waives the application of any Law in any jurisdiction that may otherwise limit or cap its obligation to pay damages a…
Read more
3 years ago · 6 likes · Ehden Biber

How the European Commission (EC) has misled member states, Members of European Parliament (MEPs), and the general public with regards to the contracts he signed with the manufacturers (Pfizer/BioNTech, Moderna, and AstraZeneca):

Sense of Awareness
#PFIZERLEAK - CRIMES AGAINST #EU-MANITY.
(This thread has originally been posted on my Twitter account, starting the 5th of September 2021). On the 17th of June 2020 the EC declared the "EU Strategy for COVID-19 vaccines". It was based on two pillars: 1) "Securing sufficient production of vaccines in the EU through Advance Purchase Agreements (APAs)" with manufacturers…
Read more
2 years ago · 5 likes · 2 comments · Ehden Biber

What did the European Union member states commit to when they didn’t opt-out of the EC agreement with vaccine manufacturers and why?

Sense of Awareness
#PFIZERLEAK - CRIMES AGAINST #EU-MANITY - THE PREQUEL EDITION!
(This thread has originally been posted on my Twitter account, starting the 17th of September 2021). To understand what member states got dragged into these horrible agreements, let's go back to the agreement between the commission & member states on producing vaccines, annexed to EC decision C(2020) 4192 from the 18th of June 2020…
Read more
2 years ago · 4 likes · Ehden Biber

I hope you enjoy the conversation.

Much love

Ahmad

Links -

Twitter: http://www.x.com/eh_den

Substack:

Sense of Awareness

The truth shall set you free...
By Ehden Biber

Telegram channel: https://t.me/eh_den

