158 - Q&A With A Natural Vet (Part 1)

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK

Spotify, Apple podcast and Rumble links at the bottom of the post

About this episode -

Two thirds of people in the UK and US own pets. Our pets give us joy, happiness and love.

Many of us, myself included, view our pets as important members of our family. The health and well-being of my pets are of extreme importance to me. I have realised that just as Big Food and Big Pharma have made us sick and dependent, so too has Big Food and Big Vet profited from making our pets sick.

I asked my substack supporters to let me know what questions they would want to ask of a vet so I put these to Roger, the "Natural Vet".

Since the podcast was recorded, Roger has also done an amazing job putting together a substack and providing important content.

Roger also provides consultations.

Please check out the links below.

I hope you enjoy this episode.

Much love Ahmad

Links -

Personal website - https://www.rogermeacock.com

Website veterinary services - https://naturalhealingsolutions.co.uk

Substack - https://naturalvet.substack.com

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

I’ll do separate substacks on each of them later.

Hunter & Gather

The first is Hunter & Gather foods. If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com to see what they offer.

Use DOC15 to get 15% OFF your first purchase (so buy a ton load)

and DOC10 for 10% off all further purchases.

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

Roots

I started using Roots about 3 months ago. They have numerous products, some of my favourites being Restore and Relive Greens. I’ll write a substack on the products soon, but I encourage you to do your own research and read testimonials etc

Use the following referral link https://therootbrands.com/DocMalik if you want to try any of them.

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Health - Liberty - Happiness

Support Doc Malik

To subscribe to my paid substack - click here

To subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

To make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For a regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

Links to this podcast episode

Spotify

Apple podcast

Rumble

Let me know what you think of this episode in comments below or in Spotify/Rumble

Can I ask everyone listening on Spotify and Apple to please give me a follow and give a nice rating or review and share with friends and family.

Not like this one!

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE FRACKING BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x