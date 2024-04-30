The US Opiod Crisis - A Conversation With Mark Kulacz

HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

About this episode -

Mark Kulacz is the host of the Housatonic.Live show.

One of my supporters mentioned that Mark had talked about me on his show once questioning where I had come from and suggesting there was something fishy about me.

I reached out to him and asked him what it was that made him suspicious of me. One of the issues was that I hadn't talked about the opioid crisis and how quickly my podcast had become successful.

I invited Mark to come and talk to me about the opioid crisis.

This is the recording of that conversation.

From 1999-2021, nearly 645,000 people died in the US from an overdose involving any opioid, including prescription and illicit opioids.

This rise in opioid overdose deaths can be outlined in three distinct waves.

The first wave began with increased prescribing of opioids in the 1990s, with overdose deaths involving prescription opioids (natural and semi-synthetic opioids and methadone) increasing since at least 1999. The second wave began in 2010, with rapid increases in overdose deaths involving heroin. The third wave began in 2013, with significant increases in overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids, particularly those involving illicitly manufactured fentanyl. The market for illicitly manufactured fentanyl continues to change, and it can be found in combination with heroin, counterfeit pills, and cocaine.

In the US the number of people who died from a drug overdose in 2021 was over six times the number in 1999. The number of drug overdose deaths increased more than 16% from 2020 to 2021. Over 75% of the nearly 107,000 drug overdose deaths in 2021 involved an opioid. From 2020 to 2021:

Opioid-involved death rates increased by over 15%.

Prescription opioid-involved death rates remained the same.

Heroin-involved death rates decreased nearly 32%.

Synthetic opioid-involved death rates (excluding methadone) increased over 22%.

Mark is right that not enough people, doctors and “influencers” are talking about this crisis. I don’t believe that mistakes have been made like my friend

has written about. This is yet another scam, con, fraud and crime on the American people.

Big Pharma has no interest in your health or welfare. They DO however care about their profits and their fiduciary duty to their shareholders.

If the government and public health officials really cared about the population as they claimed to do during the covid years, why do we not see running banners and ticker tape across the media news outlets with details of the opiod deaths? Where are the red bar graphs and charts? Where is the fear porn?

Where is the accountability? Why have heads not rolled? As I’ve said many a time, the bigger the crime the less likely anyone will be punished. Meanwhile drive a few miles over the speed limit and you get a ticket.

Your health is rarely found in pills, syringes, or operations.

Do not patch up the cracks in your health with a quick fix or the easy option. Find out the root cause, address that, and know it will require hard work on your part and likely sacrifices.

Oftentimes pain is the reason why people seek out painkillers. Know that your doctor is incentivised to prescribe you medication and opioids. Addressing root causes takes time and effort, far easier to just prescribe a pill.

Chronic pain can be managed in a multitude of ways that do NOT require medication. Seek out a holistic health practitioner or naturopath. Or wait until July when you will be able to book a consultation with me and pick my brains.

Much love.

Ahmad

