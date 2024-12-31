The First Time I Met Prof Jay Bhattacharya & Dr Aseem Malhotra And Why I Was Disappointed

WARNING

Sometimes, I look at my life now and wonder if I’m living in a surreal, dystopian movie I never chose to act in. How did I, an orthopaedic foot and ankle surgeon, end up hosting an international podcast, talking to an audience of thousands of people weekly about everything from health to economics and our fractured society? And talking to fascinating guests, renowned names like Robert Malone, Mike Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, JJ Couey, Andrew Wakefield, Sarah Myhill, and James Delingpole. Why are they speaking to me, and how did we even cross paths? It’s a question I ask myself daily.

If someone had told me back in December 2019 that this would be my life, I would’ve laughed them out of the room. Yet here I am. The world I knew, structured, logical, predictable, seems long gone, replaced by something darker, chaotic, and deeply unjust.

Recently, President-elect Donald Trump nominated Dr. Jay Bhattacharya to head the NIH, the agency overseeing biomedical research in the U.S. For context, that’s the organisation under which the infamous NIAID sits, the division previously led by Anthony Fauci. Had Fauci not retired, Jay would have been his boss. It’s a huge role and a fascinating turn in Jay’s journey.

In recent years, Jay has become widely known as one of three authors who created the Great Barrington Declaration. The others are Dr Sunetra Gupta (professor of Theoretical Epidemiology at the University of Oxford) and Dr Martin Kulldorff (Biostatistician and Epidemiologist formerly at Harvard Medical School and expert in vaccine safety, infectious disease outbreaks and statistical methods for public health).

But we will come back to the Great Barrington Declaration in a second. Jay holds an MD from Stanford University School of Medicine and is also a professor of health policy at Stanford. In addition to his medical degree, he has a PhD in economics, which he has used to focus on health economics, public health policy, and the social determinants of health. I understand that Jay is not a practising physician and may not have done any clinical work post-graduation, as I can see from his CV. He graduated from medical school a year before me in 1997 and went on to do a PhD, which he obtained in 2000. A review of his CV (see here) reveals a career in academia and public health.

The Great Barrington Declaration advocated for “focused protection” during the COVID-19 plandemic. It suggested protecting the most vulnerable populations (such as the elderly and those with preexisting conditions) while allowing the rest of society, particularly younger and healthier individuals, to continue normal activities to build herd immunity. I will be honest and admit I signed it believing it was infinitely better than lockdowns or mass vaccination campaigns. But now, with the benefit of hindsight, I see its limitations. It promotes the idea of deadly pandemics, which I do not subscribe to anymore and it didn’t address the deeper rot in the system or challenge the underlying narratives that justified draconian policies.

I first encountered Jay in person, so to speak, at a public meeting in June 2022. He and Dr Aseem Malhotra were the headline speakers. At the time, I wasn’t a podcaster, had no real platform, and was just beginning to piece together the scale of deception surrounding COVID. I knew instinctively that we were being lied to on a massive scale, that the mRNA shots were experimental and unethical, and that my own profession had failed spectacularly to stand up for patients.

Listening to Jay and Aseem that night, I felt frustrated. Don’t get me wrong, they’ve done and continue to do good work. But their perspective didn’t align with what I was beginning to understand. They seemed to frame the pandemic response as a series of “mistakes” born of incompetence or corporate greed. That didn’t sit right with me then, and it certainly doesn’t now.

Mistakes weren’t made. Crimes were committed.

Margaret Anna Alice’s poem Mistakes Were Not Made captures this perfectly. It wasn’t just bungling bureaucracy or mismanagement. It was calculated, coordinated, and, in many cases, outright criminal. Where was the outrage about the gross violations of medical ethics, the lack of informed consent, the coerced jabs, and the people who lost their livelihoods for refusing an experimental gene therapy?

Jay speaks of truth and reconciliation, even suggesting a morbidity and mortality review, which is a standard medical process where complications and errors are analysed in a department (usually monthly) to learn and improve. But the last four years weren’t about innocent mistakes. They were about criminality, corruption, negligence, and deliberate harm. Before we talk reconciliation, we need justice. Those who orchestrated and benefited from this chaos must be held accountable.

I respect what Jay and others like him are trying to do. But we can’t ignore the deeper, darker truths. The systems we once trusted, healthcare, government, regulatory bodies, are riddled with corruption. The pandemic didn’t create these problems; it exposed them.

The recent podcast with Drs Jack Kruse and Mary Bowden with Calley Means left me so frustrated. Why is it so hard for people like Calley to simply admit that the mRNA shots are a disaster and need to be stopped immediately? As Mary and Jack explain, there is NO shortage of data. But I have yet to hear any person in authority or people like Jay state that these shots needed to be stopped yesterday.

Jay talks about truth and reconciliation, but we haven’t even stopped the evil. Babies in America are still recommended to get these mRNA shots. A supporter at a hospital in the UK messaged me today with the following:

And so here I am, scratching my head daily at the strange turns my life has taken. What started as a personal journey to make sense of the madness has connected me with incredible people, some who give me hope, others who remind me of the work still to be done. Jay’s nomination is an interesting move in a long and complicated story. Whether it leads to change or simply becomes another chapter of frustration remains to be seen. So far the signals from Jay are concerning, see this post by Dr James Hill here.

What I do know is this: We need justice before healing. Without accountability, we’re doomed to repeat the same mistakes or, worse, the same crimes.

Happy New Year my tribe.

Much love, as always.

Ahmad x

ps some notable lines/quotes from the meeting for those of you who are interested

“And the question is why? Why was there this propaganda campaign to suppress common sense?

It's very simple, because we had already adopted lockdown, right? As as the strategy, a lot of people, a lot of powerful people were dead wrong about the right response and they needed in order. And it remember October 2020, there was a there was an active debate in the UK and elsewhere whether they were going to need we were going to need another lockdown in the winter of 2020.

People at the World Health Organization and the National Institute of Health in the United States wanted to create an illusion that all scientists agreed in favour of the lockdown. It's an illusion of a false illusion of consensus that did not actually exist.” Jay

“The question to me is how do we make sure that this never happens again? Because this isn't the last respiratory pandemic that we're going to face.” Jay

“The drug industry that produce research that is commercially corrupted. They hide the data, and then doctors are making clinical decisions on information which is biased. And of course, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that when you're making clinical decisions on bias and corrupted information, you're going to get bad outcomes for your patients” Aseem

“And I think moving forward, we want to deal with another respiratory pandemic. God forbid we don't have one any anytime soon, but it could happen again. You know, it's certainly the next few decades is that we we address public health properly. And I think people also need to fully acknowledge that the roots of the problem, the causes of the causes behind a lot of the misinformation that's out there around the pandemic, around understanding people's risk, around, dare I say, the benefits and potential harms of, emergency use authorization, vaccine, is rooted in, unchecked power of very big, powerful corporations whose only motive is to make profit.

And in the pursuit of their profit, they suppress free speech, they suppress information, and they are damaging. Their overall net effect is negative on society. And they are, in my view, when I talk about two of those big industries, the food industry and the pharmaceutical industries, enemies of democracy” Aseem

“there's a lot of people that will be watching this that think this is just all been planned.

It's a very particular plan that's just laid out. Maybe many in the audience think this is well, and then others will think, well, actually, you know, they said, is it cock up or conspiracy? But others will think, well, actually, there's been a journey like we've had the behavioural insights team, the nudge units for the last decade and a half, we've had a treatment of contempt, the public and the reactive policy.

I mean, this kind of went on steroids. I mean, from what you've seen, what's your take on it? I think we can use all the mix now.” Alan Miller

“I don't I don't believe it was I don't believe there was a plan. I think that there was a confluence of interests, each of which contributed in its own way.” Jay

“I think a lot of the things that outline that you mentioned are things along those lines. They're like changes in different fields that in come together to create what we saw wasn't one feel that one, one Uber leader of this that had the all of the plan in place.

It was each group asked acting in its own interests that created this. You know, a vaccine. Maybe we can have it in a year instead of a normal ten year development, right? That would would just on the edge of this new technology. We can we can we can try this, right? We, we have, development of these drugs that are on the, on the shelf that, that we can rush, rush to approval.

All of these things are each group has its own self-interest inside policymaking that led to this. Not I don't believe there's one group that that that controlled all of it.” Jay

“First of all, just to, reaffirm what Jay said, I also genuinely think there was a mistake. And then what's happened is these vested interests have exacerbated or may, you know, capitalize on the mistakes that were made at the beginning. And then we end up with a huge mess. In terms of, the issue around different professions, and the role that they played in, perpetuating the, the lockdown narrative.” Aseem

“Two primary purposes of government are protect the population from external aggressors and to protect the population from disease” Aseem

“And if they're failing to do that, there is something almost subconsciously where you also get less trust in government. So what I'm saying, Allan, is if we actually if people trusted the governments to be doing things that were in their interest, then I think that is a role that I think we all want” Aseem

“but actually you can have a very weak government, a very weak set of elected representatives that can be very authoritarian. At the same time, it's actually their weakness that can end up doing that.” Alan Miller

“So the the path forward needs we need an absolutely honest evaluation of what would happen, an absolutely honest one. And I think that currently we are not in a position to have that, a lot of the people that made these decisions, they would love this just to be behind us. And now my philosophy about this is that, I mean, I agree entirely with Aseem.

This was a huge mistakes were made and then a lot of interest like piled on there. And then the the set of people that made these mistakes is an is is huge. It's not. And I don't and I don't believe most of them had maligned the interest. They were just doing what they do.” Jay

“So what's the right way to deal with this is in medicine, there's a there's an idea called up Morbidity and Mortality Conference.

I don't know if you've heard of this at Mam conference. The idea is that a patient dies and somebody on the medical team made a mistake. We don't know who you get together as a medical staff, and you discuss what happened to the patient. You don't point fingers. You just discuss what mistakes were made. Notice the passive voice up and commit to not making those mistakes again.

I think that's the sense in which we're going to need to to address this, because otherwise the people that made the mistakes will will clamp up. And they're enormously powerful and we will never learn and we will never and they'll win.” Jay

“Children in California spent almost two years with disruptions in their schooling. New York two year olds were masked. Toddlers were masked on the basis of no evidence, enormous changes in the lives lives of people in lockdown states with almost nothing to show for it in terms of protection against Covid, Sweden has a lower age adjusted mortality from Covid than the UK.

It's the evidence that lockdowns did any good whatsoever is small. The evidence that lockdowns harmed the population in terms of many things other than Covid is enormous and indisputable. I think no one listening to this can honestly say that that that, that their lives were improved by lockdowns.” Jay

“But along with lockdowns and policies, we were also told that it was going to be 15 million jabs to freedom in Britain. We saw that discussion about what it would mean internationally, and then that kept going on.

And then it was, you know, six year olds, 50 or 40. And then we got to children and then we got, and people are just sort of thinking, where are you going to? I mean, you got, 5 to 11 year olds and now in the States, you've got six month olds. But, I mean, how was whilst people now recognise, I think generally.

But tell me, if you think I'm wrong, that it doesn't stop you from catching it. It doesn't stop you from, spreading it and that you can keep having it with it. And yet. And then that. Why is this drive? What's happening? Why is there a drive to push this with children at six months old? And what do you think is going on there?” Alan

“the World Health Organization changed its definition of herd immunity to say that it could only be accomplished by vaccination. They guessed the vaccine would stop disease spread. It doesn't stop disease spread, I believe, and I'm maybe it's controversial in the room. I believe it could be used for focus protection.” Jay

“the evidence certainly that I have looked at in a lot of detail and I'm still looking at, suggests that the strongest benefit of the vaccine is in the, in the, in the elderly, the people that are most at risk. And so the question is, how do we go from that to vaccinating people who are low risk knowing with the data as it evolved, that it was not having any significant effect on transmission, even if there was some dubious or questionable data for that benefit earlier on, it's certainly disappeared with Omicron.” Aseem

