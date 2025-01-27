289 - Meredith Miller: Dealing With Individual & Societal Trauma - Livestream Special

WARNING

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

HEALTH - FREEDOM - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH - BECOME A PAID MEMBER TODAY

Zero Corporate Sponsors - 100% supported by the People - Working For The People

The UK’s Best and Worlds Number One Freedom Fighting Podcast

Thank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show!

Give a gift subscription

As my long-standing paid subscribers know by now, I hold a livestream with a special guest every month as a thank you to them.

The link is at the bottom of this post.

About this guest -

This month I was joined by Meredith Miller, a holistic coach, author, and speaker dedicated to bridging the gap between trauma and purpose. She assists individuals in self-healing after narcissistic abuse and other toxic relationships, teaching mindsets and tactical tools to empower personal transformation.

Meredith is the author of Freedom From The Story: From Trauma To Passion & Purpose, where she shares insights and strategies for overcoming trauma and embracing one's true calling.

Certified in Emotional Balancing, and the Principles of Collective Trauma Healing, Meredith has trained with over a dozen coaches, therapists, and healers. She has personally coached hundreds of individuals, delivering more than 5,000 hours of private and group coaching, and has impacted hundreds of thousands through her online content.

Born into a family with a legacy of generational abuse, Meredith chose to end this cycle, dedicating herself to deep inner healing and transformational work. She identifies as a generational curse breaker and legacy transformer, continually transmuting her personal and ancestral history into holistic resilience.

Her clients come from diverse backgrounds, all seeking to overcome childhood wounds that interfere with daily life and are ready to actualise the next level of their soul purpose. Meredith is passionate about helping people liberate themselves and evolve into free, empowered, responsible, awakened, purposeful, and actualized human beings who contribute to the liberation and evolution of others in their unique ways.

I have to thank the wonderful

for the introduction to

. We have been in touch for months and, for some reason, just never got around to recording a podcast until now. But I know why, and it has everything to do with my Magic Mushroom experience in December (

).

About this episode -

In this conversation with Meredith, we dive deep into the complex and often hidden world of narcissism, psychopathy, and trauma. We explore the distinctions between overt and covert narcissism, shedding light on how these behaviours manifest and their profound impact on individuals. Meredith emphasises the importance of conscience and how childhood trauma shapes adult behaviour, often leading to cycles of emotional and psychological abuse that can span generations.

One key focus is the concept of inner child integration as a method for healing. We talk about the power of self-awareness in recognising trauma responses and taking responsibility for breaking the cycle of victimhood. Meredith introduces ideas like love bombing, the trauma bond, and spiritual warfare, explaining how manipulation tactics can trap people in cycles of abuse. We also reflect on how societal issues, such as the isolation and compliance triggered by COVID, have exacerbated collective trauma. It is clear to me that the Government abused us all on an industrial scale.

The conversation moves into healing and empowerment, highlighting the significance of connection, support, and self-validation in the recovery process. We discuss the importance of being a safe space for loved ones whose partners are abusing. even Meredith also points out that justice for past wrongs may not always be attainable. As Meredith says, healing is the best form of revenge, and we both agree that personal growth and reclaiming one’s power are transformative paths forward.

We also touch on the challenges and darker aspects of healing retreats, emphasising caution in such environments. This is one of the reasons why I am partnering with my friend Josh to run safe retreats here in the UK and abroad. Ultimately, the conversation centres on the idea that healing is a personal journey requiring self-reflection, work, and responsibility. We can transform trauma into empowerment and purpose through love, connection, and the courage to break generational cycles.

I hope you enjoy it.

Much love, as always.

Ahmad x

Links -

https://www.innerintegration.com/

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also (Christmas) GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Waterpure

We distill all our water for drinking, washing fruits and vegetables, and cooking—it’s the healthiest choice. If you knew what was in tap water, you’d do the same!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik, and I get £20 for every distiller sold. Plus, add the code MALIK at checkout to receive 2 years of carbon filters free! CLICK HERE to visit the website and explore the products. Any purchase made through the link will automatically be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic, and damaging to your health—they're not just unhealthy for specific diets, but for everyone. Eliminating them from your meals is one of the best decisions you can make for your well-being.

Hunter & Gather products are perfect for anyone looking to live a healthier lifestyle—not just those following keto or carnivore diets. Their range is crafted to help you avoid seed oils and enjoy real, clean ingredients.

Check out their website: https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG

Use the code DOCHG at checkout to get 10% OFF your order—perfect for stocking up on these fantastic alternatives.

I earn a 10% commission on every sale, so your support means a lot to me (and helps spread the word about better food choices as well as supporting the show).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I, Ahmad Malik, am a private civilian protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions, as are those of my guests. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or the broader public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack, my podcast, and the views of my guests lies with you, the viewer and listener. Please do your research and use your discernment.

It is not my or my guest's intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

And please if you haven’t already, leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast

cheers x

Links to this podcast episode

Spotify

Private Rumble Link to this podcast episode below