487 Ishbel Straker: When Nursing Regulators Turn on Nurses

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My Summer Retreats - Only 1 space left!

There is only 1 spot available for my Summer Retreat in rural Hertfordshire England, and it’s not too late to join us for a truly magical weekend of fun, joy, connection, and transformation.

If you’ve been on the fence, take this as your sign.

Come and spend time with like-minded souls, breathe deeply, laugh loudly, and create lifelong memories in a beautiful, peaceful setting.

This is your opportunity to reset, reconnect, and realign, and I’d love for you to be part of it.

Let’s make it a weekend to remember. 💫

Reserve Your Spot Here

If you’re feeling:

Stuck in old patterns

Drained, tired, craving a deeper spark

Like something essential is missing from your life

Tired of tip-toeing around people who don’t get you?

Longing for real, deep, meaningful conversations?

Wanting to inject purpose, drive, and energy back into your world?

Ready to finally meet your tribe and feel whole again?

Then this weekend is for you.

Imagine three awesome days:

Healing yoga, breathwork, meditation

Cold plunges and sauna therapy to awaken your vitality

Transformative workshops and real conversations

Sound baths, firepit reflections, deep personal breakthroughs

Organic, nourishing, home-cooked meals

Authentic connection with like-minded souls

Quality time with me, Doc Malik — real conversations, no masks

What past retreat attendees said:

“It’s given me the freedom to live my most authentic self.”

“I’m still processing this profound weekend with super special souls.”

“It was like meeting your people... on steroids!”

“Had an amazing time. Doc is one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met.”

This isn’t just another “wellness weekend.”

It’s a chance to break free.

To reset your mind, body, and soul.

To rediscover your spark.

And to reconnect with who you were always meant to be.

Remember:

Spaces are limited.

Once it’s full, it’s full.

Book here - https://docmalik.com/retreats/summer-retreat/

About this Episode -

This episode is dedicated to Cheryl and Michael, and I’d like to thank Michael in particular for introducing me to Ishbel and her story. I’m really glad I was able to chat to her today in the studio.

Despite her nursing background and my surgical background, we share a lot in common, as you will discover during this podcast.

Ishbel shared her own experience of what it’s been like working as a nurse and becoming a whistleblower when she saw what was happening to the paramedics she was providing mental health support to. Their mental health was suffering, not just because of the day to day trauma they witnessed through the course of their work, but because of management policies which she felt were punitive, unreasonable, and incredibly stressful.

Her concerns were totally disregarded by the organisation her company reported to and, when she blew the whistle and informed the Care Quality Commission and the Nursing and Midwifery Council, the very organisation she was complaining about made what she believes was a vexatious complaint against her. Instead of the nursing regulator throwing that complaint out of the window, it turned its attention towards Ishbel herself.

Ishbel’s experience of working in high pressure environments, and the psychological toll that regulatory investigations, disciplinary processes, and whistleblowing can have on individuals, has led her to become a campaigner and advocate not just for nursing staff, and by that I mean the 860,000 professionals registered with the Nursing and Midwifery Council in the UK alone, but for anybody who has been the victim of regulatory overreach and punitive punishment.

One of the most important discussions in this chat was the fact that you would assume that raising a legitimate concern as a whistleblower would be welcomed by the system. The reality is often very different.

We discussed how healthcare professionals who speak out can find themselves isolated, targeted, investigated, and professionally ruined. The emotional consequences can be profound, including anxiety, depression, PTSD, financial hardship, family breakdown, and, in some cases, people taking their own lives.

The GMC itself carried out a review several years ago after concerns were raised about doctors who died while under investigation. The findings highlighted the serious psychological impact that these processes can have on those involved. This is not something we should ignore. Apparently it is no different amongst nurses, with many taking their own lives, or attempting to do so, whilst under investigation, often for the most minor of technical breaches whilst trying to do their best in understaffed and overworked environments.

The truth is that many healthcare professionals describe these investigations as gruelling, exhausting, and punitive. Many feel they are treated as guilty before innocent.

Ishbel has collected countless stories from nurses who have faced the gruelling fitness to practise investigations conducted by the Nursing and Midwifery Council.

As you will hear from this conversation, our current regulatory systems are causing severe psychological harm while claiming to protect the public.

Ishbel talked about her work through the Regulatory Justice Foundation and how she is now seeking a public review of the regulatory bodies and the way they operate.

I think one of the most important messages from this conversation is that no one should feel as though they are alone.

The system itself can be incredibly isolating. It can leave people feeling lonely, unsupported, frightened, and vulnerable at precisely the moment they most need help. Through Ishbel’s work, she is hoping to bring people together, offer support, counselling, therapy, and perhaps most importantly, the realisation that they are not alone and that there are not just tens, but hundreds of people in similar positions.

This podcast was simply too important to keep behind a paywall.

Please share it as widely as possible. Share it with your friends, with nurses if you know them, with doctors, paramedics, and any other healthcare workers. Conversations like this need to be heard.

It’s interesting that this podcast comes out just a day after the headlines about Penny Ann Senner, who was employed as an adult nurse at Dorset Healthcare University NHS Foundation Trust. The Nursing and Midwifery Council misconduct panel ruled that she undermined public confidence and public health advice when she told a patient that their cancer was apparently caused by COVID vaccination.

I’d love to have Penny on my podcast, so if any of you know her, or know how to contact her, please try and connect us.

Now, I don’t know the full details of her case and therefore cannot comment on the specifics. However, I find the wider questions it raises extremely important.

The idea that COVID vaccines and cancer should not even be discussed is, in my opinion, nonsensical. There are scientists, researchers, and clinicians who are actively investigating possible links, potential mechanisms, and emerging cancer signals. In fact, there are numerous papers exploring potential associations between COVID 19 vaccination, immune function, and cancer outcomes. Please see my past podcast with Ignored Science here:

What concerns me is the broader principle.

Increasingly, it seems that doctors and nurses are being told they have freedom of expression right up until the point where they challenge official narratives, government policy, public health advice, or institutional positions.

Many of you will remember the case of Dr Sam White and others who have faced regulatory action after publicly questioning aspects of public health policy.

Please see here:

and here:

The argument often put forward by regulators is that maintaining public confidence in healthcare institutions is essential and that comments which may undermine public confidence can justify sanctions.

But this raises an important question.

Should healthcare professionals be free to question public health policy, scientific consensus, or government recommendations when they believe patients and the public may be at risk?

Or has maintaining confidence in institutions become more important than allowing open scientific debate and freedom of speech?

Nurses and doctors, and for that matter people from all professions and backgrounds, should be free to express their honestly held views. Regulatory bodies should not be weaponised and used to silence dissent, suppress debate, or punish those who ask difficult questions.

I hope this conversation encourages you to think deeply about these issues.

Enjoy the show.

Much love

Doc Malik

Links -

https://www.justicefornurses.org.uk

https://www.theregulatoryjusticefoundation.org.uk

https://www.facebook.com/IshbelStraker

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WHAT I OFFER

Most people feel rushed, confused, and unheard.

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WHY IT MATTERS

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This is educational and advisory support, not medical diagnosis or treatment.

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Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

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