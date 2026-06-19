Aseem Maholtra: 12th February 2024 Podcast

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About this Episode -

This is the recording of a podcast I did with Dr Aseem Malhotra on the 12th of February 2024.

In many respects, Dr Aseem Malhotra is responsible for my present situation.

What do I mean by that?

Well, in December 2022, Aseem asked me if I would be willing to help him raise awareness about the harms being seen from the COVID shots. I had already mentioned to him that I had seen problems and complications from the COVID shots, and that my colleagues were also telling me they were seeing problems, particularly neurologists, but no one was willing to speak up.

So I posted a video just before I started an operating list, which went viral. I’ll be honest with you, if Aseem hadn’t asked me to post something, to put out a video, I probably wouldn’t have done it. I had only got a couple of hundred followers on X, Twitter at the time, and I just didn’t feel I had the reach or the influence to make any difference.

But Aseem was confident that if I made a video, it would make a difference, and he would share it himself.

So I posted that video and, within a day, it had reached a million views. My following on X, within a few months, had reached 50,000. It became clear to me that I did have a voice and people were interested in what I had to say.

Being aware that a lot of people were being cancelled on Twitter at the time, I felt, well, how can I retain this audience? How can I reach out to these people?

I also wasn’t sure what was true and what wasn’t. There were so many lies that I was discovering. Almost everything the government was telling us, and so much of history, seemed to be built on falsehoods. I wanted to discover the truth, and what better way than to talk to as many people as possible from all backgrounds?

Dissidents, whistleblowers, academics, doctors, lawyers, scientists, and independent journalists.

In doing so, I hoped I would start to get a clearer picture of the reality of this existence. And the podcast would allow me to share that journey with my audience.

And that’s what happened.

Exactly three years ago today, I started my podcast as a hobby.

People like Joe Rogan, James Delingpole, and Aseem Malhotra influenced me in making that happen.

And I’ll be honest with you, the first video I ever saw of Aseem Malhotra was when he was on GB News, I believe, talking about the link between the COVID shot and myocarditis. It was the first time I’d seen any doctor, particularly a UK doctor, speaking out against the COVID shots.

And I thought, this guy is amazing. He’s a hero.

It was only a few months later that I discovered that actually my so called hero had been one of the doctors publicly pushing the shot on the population. He had been on live breakfast TV advocating that people, particularly those from ethnic backgrounds, take the shot.

I was absolutely gobsmacked and so desperately disappointed.

I had met Aseem for the first time when I attended a Together Declaration event live with Jay Bhattacharya on 21st June 2022. I was disappointed in him and Jay, because they gave the impression that the whole COVID fiasco was a case of mistakes being made.

This was a year before I started my podcast. I was still a practising orthopaedic surgeon.

I felt like a floundering fish, still finding my confidence, not sure what to believe or what was right and wrong. I felt I needed evidence and data to back up my views.

But I was starting to listen to my gut instinct, something I realise now, looking back, that I had been ignoring for years.

I now realise that I don’t always need evidence or proof to ask questions or to doubt. Sometimes intuition matters. Sometimes something simply doesn’t feel right.

You don’t need data and evidence to question. You don’t need permission to doubt.

You just need to understand that governments do not always have your interests at heart, that they can lie, and that institutions can become captured and corrupted.

The only person whose motives you can truly know is yourself. You will make mistakes. You will get things wrong. But if you are honest with yourself, you will not deliberately deceive yourself or act with ill intent.

That is why learning to trust your own judgement is so important.

I agree with Margaret Anna Alice. Mistakes were not made. This was cold, calculated evil foisted upon humanity. To brush it off as “mistakes were made” and that these were well intentioned people who simply got it wrong is, in my opinion, grossly inaccurate.

Amongst many people I knew there was an air of uncertainty about whether Aseem could be trusted or not. And I’ll be honest, I was beginning to feel that way about him as well.

So I thought, I’ll get him on my show and give him the benefit of the doubt. He is doing some good work. He’s been campaigning against statins and highlighting the problems of Big Pharma. He’s done a U turn on the COVID shots.

Okay, let’s ask him some questions.

By the end of the conversation, I was quite disappointed because he had publicly gone out of his way to promote childhood vaccines as safe, which I just find nonsensical.

After the conversation, as we were stepping out of the studio, I confronted him. I said, what the heck? How can you be campaigning against the corruption and failings of Big Pharma but have such a blind spot when it comes to vaccines?

He simply said he didn’t have the time and wasn’t concentrating on that at the moment.

I said, you don’t need time. I figured it out within an afternoon once I put my mind to it.

I pointed him towards the resources and the books such as Turtles All The Way Down and Dissolving illusions, and I said, you need to read this.

He said he would, but I don’t think he ever did. Or if he did, he never publicly came out and changed his mind about childhood vaccines.

He also told me that he wanted to continue practising medicine and keep his licence, by that I understood, that if he spoke out against the vaccine schedule he would get into trouble with the medical licensing authority, The General Medical Council.

I felt unhappy with that because someone with his profile and following could make such a big difference if he came out and spoke about childhood vaccines as well.

But he didn’t.

Then I saw him being linked with Abraham House and the MAHA movement. But again, at no point has he really questioned childhood vaccines. If anything, he defends them.

He’s also been quiet about the genocide in Gaza. He doesn’t really talk about any of the other big issues such as digital ID, technocracy, communitarianism, the climate scam, CBDCs, and much more.

In fact, recently he has come out in support of the social media ban on children that Keir Starmer has announced, which I think is horrendous. It is simply a way of introducing digital ID for adults, and it is fundamentally government overreach.

And if that’s not bad enough, he has now put the icing on the cake by supporting Andy Burnham of all people.

Someone heavily promoted amongst the Fabians, probably a Fabian himself, although I don’t have direct evidence to prove that.

Someone linked with the WEF, someone who pushed the COVID vaccines, someone who was a Blair acolyte, fully on board with the globalist agenda.

Some argue, allegedly, that he covered up the grooming gang scandals.

And he’s a socialist Labour politician.

How and why?

He has also been pushing heavily for the social media ban and digital IDs.

Why on earth would you ever recommend someone like him?

So I am disappointed in Aseem, to say the least.

I’m not saying he is directly controlled. Maybe he is, maybe he isn’t. I don’t have any evidence.

What I do know is that I find his position on childhood vaccines very difficult to understand.

There are only a handful of possible explanations.

Perhaps he genuinely believes they are safe and effective. If so, I believe that reflects a serious error of judgement.

Perhaps he has not looked into the issue in sufficient depth, although I find that increasingly difficult to accept given his intelligence and willingness to challenge other areas of medicine.

Perhaps he has concerns but feels unable to speak publicly because of the professional, reputational, financial, or regulatory consequences.

Perhaps he believes speaking out would damage his ability to influence other issues that he considers more important.

Or perhaps there is another explanation that I simply haven’t considered.

What I struggle with is reconciling his intelligence, his willingness to challenge pharmaceutical interests in other areas, and his continued defence of childhood vaccines.

I don’t know his motives. I can only judge his public statements and actions. And from my perspective, they remain deeply disappointing, especially when viewed alongside his support for the social media ban, his endorsement of people such as Andy Burnham, and what I regard as a deafening silence on other serious issues that affect us all.

So, for everyone who has been wanting to listen to the full episode, which I posted a clip of on my social media, here is the unedited full podcast.

Enjoy.

And please, if you’re reading this, subscribe to my newsletter, give me a follow. It is free, and share my content with as many people as possible.

Unlike Aseem, I am not promoted by the algorithms.

My X account might have 200,000 followers, but I get only around 100 views on many of the things I post, and I am heavily shadow banned.

Okay folks, thank you very much.

Much love

Doc Malik

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Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

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